Black Panther's Ruth E. Carter becomes the first Black woman to win two Oscars

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter took home the Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 95th Annual Academy Awards for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her gorgeous designs paid homage to African culture, while adding a modern, stylish twist.

“I really felt like since we were creating Wakanda, and it’s a forward-thinking nation, it’s a country that’s living in technology, that there was no way we could not have 3D design in this process of costumes,” she told Dezeen of her costumes for the film.