Black Panther's Ruth E. Carter becomes the first Black woman to win two Oscars
- Meg Walters
- Published
Ruth E. Carter’s amazing speech paid tribute to Black women everywhere. Wakanda forever!
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter took home the Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 95th Annual Academy Awards for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her gorgeous designs paid homage to African culture, while adding a modern, stylish twist.
“I really felt like since we were creating Wakanda, and it’s a forward-thinking nation, it’s a country that’s living in technology, that there was no way we could not have 3D design in this process of costumes,” she told Dezeen of her costumes for the film.
Carter’s win makes her the first Black woman to win two Oscars, having won for her work on the first Black Panther film. In her acceptance speech, Carter spoke about the importance of her win.
“Nice to see you again,” began the designer as she stepped onto the stage to accept the award. “Thank you for recognising the super hero that is a Black woman,” she added.
“She endures, she loves, she overcomes. She is every woman in this film,” she said. “She is my mother.”
Carter went onto explain that her mother had passed away earlier in the week. “This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor,” she said. “This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick [Boseman] please take care of mom.”
Carter went on to thank the Black Panther team. “Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented,” she said.
She summed up, “This is for my mother. She was 101.”
