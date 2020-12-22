Dame Judi Dench has been a bit of a hero for the arts during the pandemic. The iconic actor was a leading voice in urging the government and public to support the industry. She’s also helped keep us entertained with her now-legendary TikTok dances and fascinating podcast interviews. And now the Dame is returning to our screens as an eccentric clairvoyant in a fun film that is going to brighten up an otherwise very dull January.

What is Blithe Spirit about? Blithe Spirit is the film adaptation of Noël Coward’s classic 1941 play. Set in the glamorous days of 1937, it follows the story of a novelist called Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. However, the scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his first wife Elvira after the séance. Elvira makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles’s marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost. Sounds like a hoot, right? Watch the trailer for Blithe Spirit

The trailer is here and proves it really is the kind of bonkers, wild and stylish romp we need right now. It also looks very, very funny, in a good old fashioned entertainment kind of way. And the costumes are too dreamy. Who stars in Blithe Spirit? Dench has been perfectly cast as the OTT but not-so-convincing medium Madame Arcati. And, fresh from his role in Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, we’re enjoying Dan Stevens’ comedy turn as troubled writer Charles Condomine. Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann complete the brilliant cast as Charles’ wives.

Blithe Spirit is coming to Now TV in January 2021.

When does Blithe Spirit Come out? Like a lot of films we were looking forward to watching this year, Blithe Spirit’s release date was pushed back because of the pandemic. However, it’s now coming to Now TV on 15 January 2021, and you can watch it as part of the streaming platform’s Sky Cinema Pass package.

