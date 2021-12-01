Keira Knightley is best known, and loved, for her turns as gentle, elegant women in period dramas Atonement and Pride & Prejudice, or for straight-laced and serious roles in the likes of Official Secrets and The Imitation Game. However, those who prefer their dramas with a touch of darkness will be in for a treat with her latest casting. Not only is Knightley soon to star in the not-so-sweet sounding black Christmas comedy Silent Night, she’s been announced in another tense new film role investigating a killer. Drawing from the true-life terror of the Boston Strangler murders throughout the 1960s, the film will follow the true story of Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Boston Strangler film so far.

What is the plot of Boston Strangler? Between 1962 and 1964, the Boston Strangler, an American serial killer, murdered at least 11 women in the Boston area. Though the exact number of victims, as well as his identity, have proved a matter of controversy. The Boston Strangler’s first victim, a 55-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted and strangled in her ransacked apartment in June 1962. During the following months, several other women, ranging in age from 65 to 85 years, were murdered in similar circumstances, news of which engulfed the city in panic. Journalist Loretta McLaughlin and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed. Much of McLaughlin and Cole’s actual research from the timeis said to have made the basis for the script, as provided by their families. Indeed, McLaughlin pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler, which is reported to form much of the plot for the film.

Loretta McLaughlin interviewing presenter Arthur Godfrey in 1962, the same year the murders began

Who else will star in Boston Strangler? Alongside Knightley, Dune and Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian has also been announced in what Empire are calling a “a pivotal, undisclosed role,” perhaps of the Strangler himself. Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper will also take roles in the film. Matt Ruskin, who wrote and directed 2017’s Crown Heights, is set to pull the same double duty here, with House Of Gucci’s Ridley Scott among the executive producers.

Filming is set to start in Boston this month, meaning that there will be a while to wait before we can watch the drama unfold on our screens.

