In 2009, the world was shocked and saddened over the news that Brittany Murphy had died aged 32. A coroner’s report said the actor – who was best known and loved for her roles in Clueless, 8 Mile, Uptown Girl, and Girl, Interrupted – died of pneumonia and severe anemia, but there has since been much speculation over Murphy’s cause of death.

Murphy’s life story is now going to be explored in a new two-part documentary by HBO. And, at a time when documentaries are delving into contentious issues around female celebrities (think Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death and Framing Britney Spears), this one promises to “go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines”.