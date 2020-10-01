Fans of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman have been given their first look at the actor in the upcoming Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The actor, who passed away from colon cancer at the end of August, finished production of the film before his death.

The film, which is an adaptation of August Wilson’s play of the same name, tells the story of the “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey in 1927 Chicago. Viola Davis stars alongside Boseman in the titular role.

Taking to Twitter to share a selection of first-look photos featuring Boseman in his role as ambitious trumpeter Levee, Netflix announced the film would land on the streaming platform on 18 December.