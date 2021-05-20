History just wouldn’t be the same without Cher. Sure, she’s a Grammy-award winning singer and actor with a triumphant career spanning over 50 years. And yes, she is the powerhouse vocalist behind hits such as I Got You Babe, Believe and Strong Enough. But Cher has also been incredibly vocal in politics and feminism, especially when it came to speaking out against Donald Trump’s “toxic” rhetoric. It makes total sense, then, that a biopic of the icon’s life is in the works.

Yes, Cher herself confirmed the news of a biopic via Twitter on Wednesday 19 May. “OK, Universal is doing biopic with my friends Judy Craymer [and] Gary Goetzman producing,” she tweeted.

She continued to explain that Craymer and Goetzman produced both Mamma Mia films, which Cher, of course, starred in as Ruby Sheridan (who can forget that performance of Fernando?). Oscar-winner Eric Roth, who Cher describes as her “dear, dear friend”, will be writing the film. His past movies include Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born and Suspect. “Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen,” Craymer said in a press release. “One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music, film and TV has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.” Basically, this is going to be a very good production.

When one fan said she’s waited 50 years for this film, Cher replied: “I had more life to live.” But when someone asked the question we all want to know the answer to – “Who’s going to [play] you in this biopic?” – Cher, sadly, had no reply.

We might have a while to wait for this one, but there are a handful of other exciting biopics on the way to keep us going. Madonna recently announced that she is writing and directing a film about her own life story (“Who better to tell it than me?” she said). And Jennifer Hudson is demanding respect in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic. We’ll keep you updated on the Cher biopic as soon as any further details are shared.

