Deadline has confirmed that Searchlight is making a biopic based on Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Born in 1745 in the French Caribbean, de Saint-Georges was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. As per the Deadline report: “He rose to improbable heights in French society, dazzling as both a violinist and composer and a champion fencer. An ill-fated love affair with a French noblewoman and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court led to his untimely downfall.”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves, Monster) will star in the titular role, while Boynton steps into the shoes of ‘teenage queen’ Marie Antoinette. Samara Weaving has also been confirmed for the project. Boynton shared the news on her Instagram, commenting: “Very excited to be a part of this film about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.”

Bella Thorne replied to the news saying that Boynton was “perfect for this”, and we agree. Kirsten Dunst famously played the famous French queen in Sofia Copolla’s 2006 film, Marie Antoinette, and we can see Boynton perfectly stepping into the role. Production is yet to start, but we’ll keep you updated when more details are shared.

