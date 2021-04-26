It’s the Academy Awards moment we’d all been waiting for: Chloé Zhao has been awarded the gong for best director.

And, in that moment, the Nomadland director made history, as she became the first woman of colour, and second woman ever, to take home the Oscars’ top directing honour.

The only other woman to win the prize is Kathryn Bigelow, who picked up the statuette for The Hurt Locker in 2010.