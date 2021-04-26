Film

Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland triumph is the Oscars energy we all need

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Chloe Zhao, winner of Best Directing and Best Picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

“This is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold onto the goodness in themselves,” said Nomadland director Chloé Zhao of her history-shaping Oscars win.

It’s the Academy Awards moment we’d all been waiting for: Chloé Zhao has been awarded the gong for best director.

And, in that moment, the Nomadland director made history, as she became the first woman of colour, and second woman ever, to take home the Oscars’ top directing honour.

The only other woman to win the prize is Kathryn Bigelow, who picked up the statuette for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

You may also like

Oscars 2021: Yuh-Jung Youn “forgives” Brad Pitt for awkward name gaffe

“When I was growing up in China, my dad and I would play this game. We would memorise classic poems and text and try to finish each other’s sentences,” Zhao recalled during her acceptance speech.

She then recited a line of poetry in Chinese before translating it into English, “People at birth are inherently good.”

It was a line that certainly struck a chord with everyone watching, especially after the tumultuous 12 months we’ve all experienced – and particularly in light of a recent rise in violence against Asian Americans.

“I still truly believe that today. Even though sometimes they might seem like the opposite is true, but I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world,” the director continued emotionally.

“This is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold onto the goodness in themselves.”

Watch her speech in full for yourself below:

Naturally, Zhao’s triumph (she also picked up the much-coveted gong for Best Picture) was instantly celebrated by other creatives in Hollywood.

“Congratulations Chloé Zhao for Best Director @nomadland,” tweeted Sandra Oh. “Yes may we have faith in the goodness in ourselves and others.”

And Lulu Wang, director of The Farewell, added: “She nailed it. The whole thing. Like I said, a class act. Congratulations Chloe Zhao, a most deserving winner. Let’s go!”

You may also like

Oscars 2021: Glenn Close steals the show with unexpected Da Butt dance

While Zhao is primarily known for her work in independent films, she is set to become something of a household name very soon – and not just because of her Oscars success.

That’s right; she’s also at the helm of upcoming Marvel movie Eternals, which is scheduled for release in November 2021.

All hail, then, the eternally brilliant Chloé Zhao!

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Celebrity

Glenn Close just won the Oscars with her viral Da Butt dance

Trust us: this is the 2021 Oscars moment everyone will be talking about this year…

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Celebrity

Yuh-Jung Youn “forgives” Brad Pitt for awkward name gaffe at 2021 Oscars

“Yuh-Jung Youn just flamed the f**k outta Brad Pitt!!!” wrote Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris on Twitter.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published