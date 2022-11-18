The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Cr. Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021

Quiz: can you spot the real Christmas movies from the fake ones?

Think you know your Christmas movies? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test and see if you can spot the real films from the ones that we’ve made up… 

The world of Christmas films is a confusing place, full of puns and barely plausible plots… so, yes, it can be tricky to spot a real Christmas movie from one that we have yet to pitch at Netflix. Need proof? Try our fiendishly tricky (but ever so festive) quiz…

Text description for Boeing Home For Christmas

Fine, we made Boeing Home For Christmas up... although we can definitely imagine Vanessa Hudgens taking the lead in this one!

Question 1/19

Real or fake?

Christmas On The Square synopsis

Oh yes, you better believe this is a real movie – and it gets even more surreal when you learn that Dolly Parton plays the angel. Of course.

Question 2/19

Real or fake?

Operation Christmas Drop synopsis

It’s another of Netflix’s extra-special (and friction-free) romantic comedies with a festive twist. Albeit slightly more politically charged than we’re used to.

Question 3/19

Real or fake?

Yule Be Sorry synopsis

Yes, we made this one up... but we actually quite like the idea of this festive horror film. If only for the punny title!

Question 4/19

Real or fake?

Marry And Bright synopsis

It sounds real, sure, but this one remains a fake Christmas movie... for now. Although, admittedly, you can find a number of films with similar themes out there if you so wish (start with Moonstruck).

Question 5/19

Real or fake?

Violent Night synopsis

Violent Night, starring David Harbour, is 100% real, and it is due out on 2 December 2022. Will you be watching?

Question 6/19

Real or fake?

Santa Baby synopsis

Fake, obviously. Although this one might work as a comedy, we suppose...

Question 7/19

Real or fake?

A Castle For Christmas synopsis

Unbelievable, huh? But yes, this one is real. We promise you it is.

Question 8/19

Real or fake?

Rebel Without A Claus synopsis

This one is fake, but admit it: you wish it were real, right?

Question 9/19

Real or fake?

A Little Elf Care synopsis

Absolutely fake, we’re afraid, although we’re obviously quite into a festive Goop-style extravaganza...

Question 10/19

Real or fake?

Flight Before Christmas synopsis

This one isn’t real, but it should be; everyone adores the enemies-to-lovers trope!

Question 11/19

Real or fake?

A Christmas Prince synopsis

Of course this one’s real. It’s a Christmas classic!

Question 12/19

Real or fake?

The Knight Before Christmas synopsis

It might *sound* fake, but this one is all too real. And yes, it stars Vanessa Hudgens (obviously).

Question 13/19

Real or fake?

Jingle Jangle synopsis

This one isn’t just real; it’s a bloody brilliant musical extravaganza, too!

Question 14/19

Real or fake?

Snow Man's Land synopsis

Sorry not sorry.

Question 15/19

Real or fake?

Top Secret Santa synopsis

Hmm, this might sound fun, but we imagine the jokes would get old very quickly...

Question 16/19

Top Secret Santa

Single All The Way

Thank goodness this one is real, because it is DELIGHTFUL.

Question 17/19

Real or fake?

Mince Pies Before Guys synopsis

Fun fact: this writer has that fake movie title emblazoned on a Christmas jumper.

Question 18/19

Real or fake?

Holidate synopsis

Another festive movie, another case of two people catching feelings for one another. Ah, the romance.

Question 19/19

Real or fake?

Our quiz might be over, but there are still plenty of real Christmas movies to get stuck into… and we are definitely in the mood for some festive fun after that. Princess Switch, anyone?

