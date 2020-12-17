How well do you know your Christmas movies? Find out in our bumper quiz.     

We may only watch them once a year (or more, depending on how many lockdowns you sit through), but we all have a soft spot for Christmas movies.

From Love Actually to The Grinch, Home Alone to Netflix’s Jingle Jangle, there are a lot of festive favourites to choose from. And yet, somehow, it genuinely feels as if we’ve seen them all – and multiple times, too!

But how much did we really take in? And how well do we really remember the minutiae of all those beloved holiday classics?

Well, while why we may think we know them back to front, this fiendishly tricky quiz proves that there are quite a few details you may have missed on the first, second, and even the third viewing.

Don’t believe us? Well, prove it then! Put your Christmas movie knowledge to the test and see how good your festive film trivia really is.

Good luck!