Why are Christmas romcoms so obsessed with single dads and dead wives?

“How many women must die to satisfy our love of a good Christmas romcom?” It’s a question that’s been flickering in my head like an on-the-blink fairy light ever since the credits rolled on Lindsay Lohan’s Falling For Christmas. Because, in this particular film (which I loved, in spite of the fact it’s seemingly been created by Netflix’s pet monster – you know, the one that chews up festive algorithms and spits them out into movie scripts?), Lohan’s Sierra Belmont falls head over heels for Chord Overstreet’s Jake Russell. It’s easy to see the appeal, I guess; this guy owns his own rustic ski lodge in the middle of a snowy winter wonderland. He has a horse called Balthazar. He loves Christmas with every fibre of his being. He’s handsome, too – if you’re into fresh-faced country boys who keep the sleeves on their flannel shirts permanently rolled to their elbows, that is. And he’s achieved just the right level of brooding intensity, too. By which I mean…

Well, he doesn’t stand by bookshelves looking haughty à la Mr Darcy, but he does keep a secret decorative angel hidden inside the top drawer of his office bureau. You know the vibe.

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet star in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas.

All that being said, we can’t ignore the fact that Jake’s entire personality is hinged upon one key plot detail: he is a single dad – one with an impossibly cute and sparky kid (Olivia Perez), and a dead wife he brings up with increasing frequency as Falling For Christmas gallops towards its happy ending.

Here’s the funny thing, though; Jake talks a lot about his dead wife – and I mean a lot – but he rarely mentions her by name (it’s Carla, in case you’re wondering). It’s not made clear how or even when she died, although Jake does dimly remember that she was sick for a while. And nobody seems to recall many distinguishing details about the poor woman, either – other than, of course, the fact that she was a) beautiful, b) a great mum, and c) a huge fan of Christmas. Despite all of this, Carla is a huge driving force behind the plot, because North Star Lodge – the aforementioned rustic ski lodge – has been passed down through the paternal side of her family. After she died, Jake became its sole owner, and to be perfectly honest, he’s kind of run it into the ground. Money is so tight, in fact, that he’s this close to closing the damn thing forever (which might make some uncharitable viewers wonder why he doesn’t set up a bookings website rather than rely solely on the outdated telephone system, but y’know) – and that’s in spite of all those pesky bittersweet memories lingering around the place.

Falling For Christmas sees Sierra fall for (you guessed it) a sexy single dad.

Even if you haven’t seen the film, you can guess what happens: Sierra helps him save the ski lodge, Avy gets a new mother figure, Jake finds someone to love again, and our pampered heiress finds a sense of stability in this ready-made family of her own. Falling For Christmas is by no means the only festive film that employs the “hot single dad” trope; it also crops up in The Holiday, Love Actually, Christmas With You, all three of the Princess Switch films, and basically every single Christmas romcom that’s been churned out by Hallmark over the years. To paraphrase an iconic festive movie moment: that is a lot of dead wives, David.

I guess my question is… why, though? Why this endless fascination with Christmas sweater-wearing single dads? Why don’t we have, on the flipside, an army of lovelorn men upending their lives to forge a romance with a single mum? More importantly than all of the above, though, is this “dead wife as a personality trait” trope a form of (whisper it) festive fridging?

Netflix’s Christmas With You has Freddie Prinze Jr, Aimee Garcia, and *all* the nostalgia.

For those who have yet to encounter the term, “fridging” (or “women in refrigerators”, if you prefer), it has nothing to do with stashing tinfoil-clad festive leftovers in the fridge. Rather, it is shorthand for a persistent sexist trope which sees a female character hurt, killed, maimed, assaulted or otherwise traumatised in order to motivate another character or move their plot forward. As Dr Miriam Kent, a lecturer on film and media studies at the University of East Anglia who specialises in gender and identity representations in superhero stories, explained to The Guardian: “While the woman plays an integral part in the narrative, in terms of characterisation, the focus is on the trauma of the man, not what the woman has experienced. “These things are ultimately connected to men’s and women’s roles in society: who’s active and passive.”

There’s no denying that the boot (or Christmas stocking) certainly fits; a lot of festive romcoms are guilty of light fridging – even if said fridging occurs offscreen and months, if not years, before the events of the movie. Personally, though, I think there’s more going on here than just that. Because I reckon the algorithm has determined that women find single dads (particularly single dads with dead wives) to be pleasingly non-threatening love interests.

Think about it: in films such as Falling For Christmas, The Holiday and Christmas With You, we have very real evidence that another woman pre-vetted our male love interest and decided his genetic material was worth passing on. Which means that he was, at least once, capable of a meaningful relationship. The presence of his bright-eyed daughter or daughters (it’s never a son, is it?), too, serves as a reminder that this guy is able to handle grown-up responsibilities. That he can be tender. That he has the capacity to be selfless and patient. That he has gender equality and women’s rights at the forefront of his mind; after all, he is – shudder – a “father of daughters”. Best of all, we know that his previous relationship definitely didn’t collapse due to an overwhelming number of red flags piling on top of it; his wife died, remember? Not his fault (unless, y’know, you’re watching a very different kind of Hallmark movie).

I guess what I’m saying is this: festive romcoms offer up love interests who make us feel every bit as safe and comfortable as a flannel shirt, a plaid blanket and a cup of steaming hot chocolate on a cold winter’s day. Throw in the stability of a readymade family, just in time for Christmas, and you have a recipe for a very traditional festive romcom. I just think it’s too bad they couldn’t think of a way to give us a respectful and non-threatening male love interest without, y’know, killing his wife. Because that would be one hell of a Christmas movie.

