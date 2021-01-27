From her turn as Anne Boleyn in Wolf Hall to Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, we’ve become big fans of Claire Foy and her leading roles over recent years. That’s why we’re terribly excited about the award-winning actor’s latest project, which is going to be completely different to anything we’ve ever seen her in before. As confirmed by Deadline this week, Foy will star in the TV adaptation Of Melissa Broder’s brilliant 2018 novel, The Pisces. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

What is The Pisces about? Broder’s novel tells the story of Lucy, a PhD student in her 30s who has just broken up with her boyfriend. After trying to write her thesis on Sappho for nearly a decade, Lucy feels lost and disconnected. She agrees to dog-sit for her sister in Los Angeles for a summer, where she joins a love addiction group and goes on a string of Tinder excursions. But Lucy’s outlook starts to change when she meets and falls for a merman called Theo… The Pisces is a darkly funny, erotic and at times, uncomfortable, novel, which takes a refreshing and sharp take on what romance, fertility, ambition, identity, pleasure, boundaries and love all mean for women today. And yes, it’s as wild as it sounds.

Claire Foy will star in the screen adaptation of The Pisces by Meslissa Border.

Who will star in The Pisces? Foy will likely star in the lead role as Lucy, but it’s not been confirmed who will play Theo. In fact, there are no details on any other actors attached to the project. But we do know that Broder has penned the script with Gillian Robespierre (who will also direct the feature). Carey and Amy Nauiokas will produce The Pisces under their Archer Gray banner. When will The Pisces be out? Ah, here’s the bad news: we might have to wait a while for this one. Foy has only just been cast and production is yet to start. But if you just can’t wait, you can always read The Pisces in lockdown or pre-order Broder’s new novel, Milk Fed, which will be released in March.

