In the world of theatre, there are plays that remain with us for a whole host of reasons. Be it the stellar on-stage performances, the thought-provoking subject matter or just the magic of the settings in which you watch them. It seems as though Hollywood is taking more and more notice of the impact of theatre and is planning upcoming adaptations accordingly. We already have Wicked being made into a movie with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the helm, and Come From Away was the musical-turned-film on Apple TV that we loved.

Clybourne Park is the 2010 Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play about race and real estate in America. You may recognise it from its recent run at London’s Park Theatre but the play has been a long-time favourite on stages worldwide. Now, it’s being made into a film directed by Pam MacKinnon, who first launched Bruce Norris’s stage adaptation of Clybourne Park on Broadway in 2012 and is making her feature film debut with this project. Here’s everything you need to know about the film so far.

The Broadway production of Clybourne Park.

What is the plot of the Clybourne Park movie? As of yet, there’s no official synopsis for the upcoming movie adaptation. But the great thing about it being based on such a popular play is that we pretty much know what it’ll be about. The Clybourne Park theatre production is a spin-off of Lorraine Hansberry’s play A Raisin In The Sun, which follows a Black family in south Chicago in 1959 as they chase the American dream. The subject of Clybourne Park is the titular, sleepy Chicago suburb. Back in 1959, Russ and Bev are selling up their Clybourne Park home after the tragic death of their son. In a bid to move quickly, they sell their home to the first Black family in the neighbourhood. But soon, a group of well-meaning neighbours convene a meeting to air their racially aggravated concerns. As we jump to the same neighbourhood 50 years later, we witness a similar scenario – this time with a white couple buying a house in the now predominantly Black neighbourhood. The play is ever timely and has been widely praised for its confrontation of such important themes as gentrification, housing, racism and community. If the reception to the play is anything to by then the film is bound to be a box-office hit.

Sarah Paulson has joined the cast of new film, Clybourne Park.

Who will star in the Clybourne Park movie? The plot alone is enough to have us hooked, but the cast is another highlight of this upcoming production. Sarah Paulson (Ratched) is confirmed to star in the new film but the familiar faces don’t stop there. Anthony Mackie (Captain America), triple Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black) and Bafta award-winner Martin Freeman (The Responder) will also star in Clybourne Park. The cast also includes Nick Robinson (Maid) and Hillary Baack (Sound Of Metal). Talk about one hell of a talented cast.

Martin Freeman is also joining the cast of Clybourne Park.

What has been said about the Clybourne Park movie? The upcoming film will be produced by Simon Friend (The Father) and Bafta nominee Kevin Loader (The Death Of Stalin). Speaking about the new project to Deadline, Friend said: “It’s a most simple act that triggers a combustible furor of race, family and community. The kernel of this explosive cocktail – and one that makes this storytelling so poignant – is something familiar to us: a kind family struggling to overcome a tragedy, who are moving out to find new hope.” Loader also commented: “It’s 1959, and the seeds of conflict are sown when a couple in an all-white suburb are selling to a Black family. And the conflict continues within the suburb’s newest generation, 50 years later, at the peak of the Obama administration in 2009, where everything is supposedly different, but nothing has changed.”

Speaking about her feature film debut, MacKinnon said: “Ten years after Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize, Clybourne Park is even more relevant as an investigation of white liberal fragility and hopes deferred. I am thrilled by the thought of this stellar acting company, storming this house and neighbourhood, building two worlds: a laugh-out-loud comedy of bad manners set in 2009 and heartrending family tragedy of 1959.”

Uzo Aduba will be starring in the new film.

When and where will Clybourne Park be available to watch? While a release date has not currently been confirmed, according to Deadline, filming is due to commence this autumn here in the UK and in the US. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more. Watch this space.

