Sophie Turner has joined the cast of Come As You Are, a new thriller film that’s set to explore the dark side of social media.
In the world of thrillers, nothing keeps us awake at night more than things that ring close to home. That’s part of the reason why true crime is a genre that is so popular but it’s also why thrillers like BBC One’s Chloe quickly intrigued us. Let’s face it, nothing is more sinister or scary than the technology we use every day, and when the topic is explored on the small screen, we simply can’t get enough.
While we know we have similarly creepy Red Rose and another new series of Black Mirror to look forward to, there’s a new thriller that’s coming our way. Come As You Are takes all those elements of online life and turns them into something deadly and eerie – aka the kind of film we love.
According to Digital Spy, the new film will follow a young woman whose life begins to rapidly unravel when her social media career exposes her to society’s darkest corners. And the young woman at the heart of the film will be played by none other than Sophie Turner. While many of us recognise Turner as Sansa Stark from Game Of Thrones, she’s also recently captivated audiences with her role in Sky’s true crime drama The Staircase. So we know, as well as being a fierce female lead, she is also the perfect addition to any nail-biting thriller.
The upcoming thriller will be directed by Jessie Barr, an upcoming director who made her film debut with 2020’s Sophie Jones. Come As You Are will also be penned by Oscar-nominated Zach Baylin, who earned the nomination for his work on King Richard, the tennis biopic that saw Will Smith win his first Academy Award.
Aside from the impressive behind-the-scenes talent, the film’s cast is shaping up to be a stellar one. Turner is, of course, leading and will be joined by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who is best known for his starring role in the After movie franchise, as well as appearing in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince as a young Lord Voldemort, the iconic adult role that is played by his uncle Ralph.
Also joining the film’s cast is Taylor John Smith, who many of us will immediately recognise from current box office hit Where The Crawdads Sing. In the new adaptation of the bestselling Delia Owens book, Smith plays Daisy Edgar-Jones’ love interest, Tate Walker.
As of now, we don’t know what role Smith or Tiffin are playing in the upcoming thriller but we do know that if initial casting is anything to go by, we’ve got a hit of a movie on our hands. And from that synopsis alone, it’ll likely cause us all to look ominously at the apps on our phones.
We’ll be sure to update you about the release date, further casting and trailer once we know more. Watch this space.
Images: Getty