Ever since his breakout role as Mr Knightley in the modern retelling of Jane Austen’s Emma earlier this year, we’ve keeping an eye on Johnny Flynn’s upcoming films. Of course, many fans already knew the singer/songwriter and actor for his other previous projects, including Netflix’s Love Sick and the indie thriller Beast. So it’s little wonder that he’s continuing to get plentiful great roles under his belt.

In fact, we can expect to see Flynn step into David Bowie’s iconic shoes in the upcoming biopic, Stardust. But before that, Flynn has a psychological thriller coming out – and we’re gripped by the trailer.

Cordelia follows the story of a woman (Antonia Campbell-Hughes) who lives with her twin sister Caroline in their central London basement flat. Years earlier, Cordelia had been caught up in a traumatic event that left her guilt-ridden and fragile. Her gradual recovery and search for independence is jeopardised when her sister leaves for a weekend away. For the first time, she meets her mysterious neighbour Frank (Flynn), a cellist whose music has intrigued her. As their relationship develops, Cordelia becomes convinced she is being stalked. Increasingly anxious and unsure of Frank’s motives, Cordelia begins to unravel. Intrigued? Let’s take a look at the trailer…

“I know what it is to be afraid and to feel that nothing is safe,” Cordelia narrates. “Being paranoid is usual.” As we can see from the trailer, this is an uneasy watch that might leave viewers feeling a tiny bit paranoid about their neighbours and terrified of taking the Tube. And don’t even get us started on that creepy orchestral music.

Cordelia’s supporting cast includes Michael Gambon (Gosford Park, the Harry Potter series), Joel Fry (Yesterday, the upcoming Cruella) and Catherine McCormack (28 Weeks Later). It is co-written by director Adrian Shergold (Funny Cow) and Antonia Campbell-Hughes, and it is produced by Kevin Proctor (also of Funny Cow) from StudioPOW. Cordelia will be available to stream on Apple TV, iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon from 30 November, following its cinema release on 23 October. It’s going to be tense and totally gripping, which is exactly why we’ll be tuning in.

