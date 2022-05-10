Crazy Rich Asians fans, remain calm: a new spin-off film has just been confirmed with Gemma Chan’s character as its focus. Here’s everything we know about it so far.
Cast your mind back to 2018 (we know, a long time ago) and you’ll likely remember the fanfare that one movie in particular created.
Crazy Rich Asians was the romantic comedy that cinema was crying out for. It not only brought some much-needed positive Asian-American representation to the beloved film genre, but it was also laugh out loud funny and terribly glamorous.
Before the movie had even come to the UK, a sequel had been confirmed, but fans of the movie are still waiting for that to come to fruition. It remains in development for now, but Crazy Rich Asians fans will be pleased to learn that a brand-new spin-off is in the works also.
According to Deadline, Emmy-nominated Barry producer and writer Jason Kim is working on a spin-off that will centre around Gemma Chan’s character, Astrid Young Teo, and her romance with Charlie Wu, played by Harry Shum Jr (Everything Everywhere All At Once) in the original movie.
Apparently, Kim’s pitch for the spin-off was “dynamite” and Warner Bros was all over it. The project is currently in early development, but we can’t help but wonder what the new film will be about.
As well as recently starring in Marvel’s Eternals, Chan will be reprising her role as Astrid, the cousin of Nick Young (Henry Golding), and in the Kevin Kwan books that the hit movie is based upon, Astrid is newly single but Charlie Wu remains her first love.
The couple was previously engaged, but Astrid’s parents broke them up as they didn’t approve of Charlie as the ideal husband for their daughter.
In the Jon M Chu-directed movie, Singapore It girl Astrid learns that her husband Michael (Pierre Png) has been seeing a mistress. She walked out on him in those final post-credit scenes of the original movie and smiles when she sees Charlie at Nick and Rachel’s engagement party.
Talk about a perfect spin-off set-up, right? It’s all very romantic and confusing but that’s what makes a great movie, after all.
Both the spin-off and the highly anticipated Crazy Rich Asians sequel will be tied to Kwan’s second book in the trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend.
That book, in addition to covering Astrid and Charlie’s relationship, follows Rachel and Nick (Constance Wu and Henry Golding) as they embark on a trip to Shanghai to find Rachel’s birth father.
While a release date for this spin-off is currently unknown, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.
Watch this space for updates.
Images: Getty; Warner Bros