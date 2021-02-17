“Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil, if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will…” Perhaps the most evil Disney villain of all (she murders dogs so that she can dress up in their fur, remember), Cruella de Vil has successfully terrified children and adults the world over for decades. Now the iconic character is getting her own live-action film. And it promises to take us back to the days when Cruella was just… well, when she was just Estella, a girl with a dream.

You may also like New on Disney+: the best films and TV shows to watch out for in 2021

Here’s what we know about the new Disney+ movie so far. What’s the plot of Disney’s Cruella? It’s difficult to imagine how Disney is going to transform Cruella into a sympathetic character, but the official plot synopsis definitely has us intrigued. “Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs,” it reads. “She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.”

Cruella will tell the story of Estella, a teenager with big dreams.

Naturally, though, Estella’s story does not seem destined for a happily-ever-after finale. “One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute,” continues the synopsis. “But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.”

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: the 35 must-watch series coming to our screens

Who stars in the cast of Disney’s Cruella? Emma Stone takes the lead as Estella/Cruella, and two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson takes on the role of Baroness von Hellman. Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beacham, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong also star. Is there a trailer for Disney’s Cruella? You can watch the full-length trailer for Disney’s Cruella below:

Who is directing Disney’s Cruella? Cruella comes from director Craig Gillespie, who might not be a household name but you’ve probably watched at least one of his movies (think Lars And the Real Girl, 2011’s Fright Night remake, and I, Tonya). Who are the screenwriters for Disney’s Cruella? Cruella boasts a truly eclectic team of screenwriters. Think Kelly Marcel (Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey, Venom), Dana Fox (How To Be Single, Isn’t It Romantic?), Tony McNamara (The Favourite), Jez Butterworth (Ford v. Ferrari, Spectre, Black Mass), Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Steve Zissis (Togetherness).

You may also like Enchanted 2: Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey to return in Disenchanted on Disney+

When will Disney’s Cruella be available to stream? Cruella will drop on 28 May 2021 via Disney+, alongside a host of brilliant new films and TV series. Anyone else counting down the days?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy