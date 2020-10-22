Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones just landed the lead role in Reese Witherspoon’s Where The Crawdads Sing
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Normal People fans, here’s everything we know about Daisy Edgar-Jones new leading role in the adaptation of Delia Owens’ best-selling novel, Where The Crawdads Sing.
Daisy Edgar-Jones second major film role is shaping up to be a big one.
Just months after it was confirmed that the Normal People star would be taking on a lead role in the upcoming social thriller movie Fresh, Edgar-Jones next big move has been revealed – and it’s very exciting news.
Variety has confirmed that Edgar-Jones has landed the starring role of Kya in the upcoming adaptation of Delia Owen’s best-selling novel, Where The Crawdads Sing.
Posting a screenshot of the news on her Instagram stories after the casting was announced, Edgar-Jones wrote: “I can’t actually believe this?!”
The feature film, which is being co-produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine and 3000 Pictures, is being directed by First Match director Olivia Newman from a script by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lucy Alibar.
It is not yet known whether Witherspoon plans to take on a role in the film like she did in her most recent literary adaptation, Little Fires Everywhere.
A Stylist favourite since its publication back in 2019, Where The Crawdads Sing follows the story of Kya Clark (Edgar-Jones), a young girl who is left to raise herself alone in the marshes of mid-20th century North Carolina after her mother, father and siblings abandon her.
Left to her own devices, Kya finds solace and sustenance in the isolation and natural world of the marsh – a fact which makes her somewhat unnerving to the residents of the nearby town, Berkeley Cove.
Then, one day, her ex-boyfriend is found dead – and Kya becomes the prime suspect in his murder.
We can’t wait to see what Edgar-Jones does with this role, but if her brilliant performance in Normal People is anything to go by, we think it’s safe to assume the role is in pretty good hands.
For now, we’ll just have to wait and see who will join Edgar-Jones in the film’s other leading roles – Kya’s love interests, Tate Walker and Chase Andrews. Does anyone know if Paul Mescal is available, by chance?
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any more announcements, so stay tuned.
To find out more about Reese Witherspoon’s adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing, you can check out our guide.
