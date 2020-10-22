The feature film, which is being co-produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine and 3000 Pictures, is being directed by First Match director Olivia Newman from a script by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lucy Alibar.

It is not yet known whether Witherspoon plans to take on a role in the film like she did in her most recent literary adaptation, Little Fires Everywhere.

A Stylist favourite since its publication back in 2019, Where The Crawdads Sing follows the story of Kya Clark (Edgar-Jones), a young girl who is left to raise herself alone in the marshes of mid-20th century North Carolina after her mother, father and siblings abandon her.