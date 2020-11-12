Is there anything Millie Bobby Brown can’t do? Following the success of her first Netflix film Enola Holmes – which saw Brown take on the roles of both producer and star – the Stranger Things actor has signed on to make another film for the streaming platform – and it sounds seriously exciting. The film, which is called Damsel, will see Brown star as Princess Elodie, who is tricked into thinking she is marrying a prince only to find out she’s actually going to be sacrificed to a dragon (totally casual stuff).

Although that (slightly brutal) summary is the only information we know about the plot so far, we do know that Brown is also set to executive produce the film alongside Oscar-nominated Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo as director. The screenplay is being written by Dan Mazeau, whose work includes the 2012 fantasy Wrath of the Titans. All in all, it sounds like this film is going to be pretty epic – and we can’t wait to see what Brown does with the role.

If her past work is anything to go by, it’s likely Princess Elodie won’t be your typical “damsel in distress”; Brown is known for portraying strong, fearless female characters, so it’s likely her latest project won’t be any different. Although we’ll probably have to wait a while until Damsel is released (Netflix has yet to confirm a release date), it shouldn’t be too long until we see Brown on our screens again.

On top of the fact that season four of Stranger Things is set to be released sometime in 2021 (it was delayed earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic), Brown currently has a number of projects under her belt, including an adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s upcoming novel The Girls I’ve Been and her family feud drama A Time Lost, which Brown is developing with her sister, Paige. We may not have any firm release dates yet (thanks, corona) but if her list of ongoing projects is anything to go by, it looks like 2021 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for the young star.

