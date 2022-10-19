Gird your tear ducts: Dan Levy has just announced a new film coming to Netflix, and it sounds like we’re in for an emotional time. The actor and writer is making his directorial debut with Good Grief, the first project from his recent deal with Netflix, which promises more TV shows after the wild success of Schitt’s Creek. And after the series picked up a couple of Golden Globes, armfuls of Emmys and the adoration of, well… pretty much everyone, thanks to its hilarious and warm look at a wealthy family who lose their fortune, it’s fair to say we’re more than a bit pumped to see what Levy has in store for us next.

So, what can we expect? Here’s everything we know so far.

What will Good Grief be about? When we first caught wind of Levy’s new Netflix film, we were led to expect a romantic comedy. While that may still be true to a certain extent, it sounds like we’re in for something more nuanced than a traditional romcom. Good Grief will follow the story of Marc Dreyfus, a man who distracted himself from the death of his mother with a comfortable marriage.

Ruth Negga has joined the cast of the bittersweet comedy

The twist arrives when his husband also passes away unexpectedly and causes Dreyfus to face the grief that he’s long been burying, prompting him to go to Paris with two of his best friends on “a weekend of self-discovery”. “Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life,” explains Levy. “It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.“

Good Grief: Luke Evans has joined the cast of the bittersweet comedy

Who will star in it? We already know that Levy is all over the film – writing, directing, producing and acting in it. But he’ll also be joined by a star-studded cast that makes for very exciting reading and soon-to-be viewing. Oscar-nominated actor Ruth Negga has joined the cast along with Luke Evans, Don’t Look Up star Himesh Patel and Bridget Jones and Calendar Girls alumna Celia Imrie. Completing the line-up is Game of Thrones and Harry Potter actor David Bradley, Jamael Westman and Arnaud Valois.

Dan Levy is making his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix film Good Grief

Is there a trailer? Not yet! But watch this space…

When can I watch Good Grief? While there’s no official release date yet, we’re hoping that the Netflix announcement and the unanimous expressions of excitement on the cast’s Instagram accounts mean we won’t have to wait too long…

