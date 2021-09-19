Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy is creating a new romantic comedy for Netflix

Over a year since the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek landed on Netflix here in the UK, the show’s creator and star Dan Levy is bringing his talents back to the streaming platform – and we can’t wait to see the result. Levy – who took home four Emmys for his roles both on and offscreen in the show’s final season – has signed a new deal with Netflix to write and produce content across its film and TV sections. While he won’t be able to start work on the TV side of things for a little while longer – he’s currently under another contract working on material with ABC, which lasts until next July – according to Variety, Levy will start work immediately on a new film for the platform: an “untitled romantic comedy” which he’ll not only write, produce and direct, but also star in.

While we have few details about the project so far (the only other information we have is that Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will produce alongside Levy), if the care and attention Levy paid to Schitt’s Creek is anything to go by, we can expect to see something truly special. As we’ve already mentioned, this isn’t the first time Levy and Netflix have collaborated. While Schitt’s Creek premiered on the Canadian channel Pop TV in 2015, it was the show’s arrival on Netflix which boosted its visibility and allowed viewers all over the world to tune in. This was especially true during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, when the show’s feel-good appeal attracted a second surge of viewers looking for a release from the stresses of lockdown.

You may also like Schitt’s Creek creators Dan and Eugene Levy are releasing a book to celebrate the show

Speaking as part of a press release announcing the new deal on Friday, Levy highlighted the role Netflix played in Schitt’s Creek’s rise to popularity, calling the new partnership “a full circle moment”. “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” he explained. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them both in TV and feature film.” Fingers crossed it won’t be long until we hear more about what Levy and Netflix have in store for us all. Seasons 1-6 of Schitt’s Creek are available to stream now on Netflix

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy