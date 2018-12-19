This new trailer for Die Hard argues that it’s actually the best Christmas movie

But there are also those who have stood up for alternative Christmas movies, ones that happen to tick all the boxes of what a Christmas movie should require but aren’t necessarily extra-Christmassy.

Movies like Die Hard.

Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Of course it is! The 1988 classic is fundamentally about policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) trying to be there for his estranged family over the holidays. Sure, there’s a whole bunch of other stuff going on in the background, like the nefarious Hans Gruber holding everyone at a Christmas party hostage, leaving cop John as the last - and only! - man who can save them. Happy Christmas, everybody!

Debate around whether or not Die Hard is the best Christmas movie is a debate as old as time. Willis himself has even weighed in, saying that it’s not a festive film “It’s a f**king Bruce Willis movie!”

But despite, or even perhaps because of, Willis’ reservations Die Hard has crept its way into the annals of Christmas pop culture. According to research from Streaming Observer, Die Hard is the most streamed Christmas movie in December in several states across the US. Make of that whatever you will.