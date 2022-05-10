Dirty Dancing fans know that nobody puts Baby in the corner. That’s why we’re delighted to hear that Jennifer Grey – who of course played Baby in the hit 1987 film – is set to star in and produce the sequel movie. But since that news was confirmed last year, little else has been known about the anticipated follow-up film. Until now, that is. The much talked-about sequel will be directed by Jonathan Levine, who is best known for chilling Amazon Prime Video series Nine Perfect Strangers and 50/50. According to Deadline, Levine has also co-written the sequel with Elizabeth Chomko (What They Had).

Jennifer Grey will be reprising her classic role as Frances “Baby” Houseman in the Dirty Dancing sequel.

Levine was previously set to just produce the film but is now directing the project. Speaking about the opportunity, he shared: “While the original Dirty Dancing has always been one of my favorite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel. “Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to 90s hip-hop. I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition and, above all, love.” But what exactly will the new Dirty Dancing film be about? Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Back in August 2020, following weeks of rumours, Deadline reported that the new Dirty Dancing has been confirmed by movie studio Lionsgate. “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. Grey will executive produce and star in the film, and she’s set to reprise her role as Baby (I mean, how can she not?). But director Levine has revealed that Grey may not be the only returning familiar face. “We are about to talk to people and are exploring that,” he told Deadline. As reported by Deadline, casting conversations are underway – the team has a shortlist of names to play the lead – and the film is expected to go into production later this year for release in 2024. The cast is expected to be a combination of newcomers and name actors.

Dirty Dancing: Jennifer Grey is returning for the new film.

Speaking about including Grey in the new production, Levine also said: “The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board. She is an invaluable collaborator. We’re going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate. We want to be respectful in every way.” Patrick Swayze, who co-starred in the original as Grey’s love interest, died in 2009. But Levine is keen to incorporate the actor’s presence in some way in the new film. It involves having a conversation with Swayze’s estate, Levine explains. “Johnny is a part of Baby’s journey in the story.” He added: “This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny’s absence looms large over the story, so it’s a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby’s character in a way.”

Jonathan Levine is directing the new Dirty Dancing sequel movie.

The new film will be set in the 90s, three decades after the original movie and will follow Baby’s own story as it intersects with another young woman’s coming-of-age journey at Kellerman’s summer camp. And, of course, how can we forget the music? The soundtrack to the iconic film is perhaps one of the largest lasting legacies of Dirty Dancing. And this sequel will, thankfully, be no different. Apparently, this movie’s music will range from songs from the original movie – Hungry Eyes is set to return, people – to 90s hip-hop. Levine also mentioned Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair as artists whose songs potentially could feature.

Just in case anyone hasn’t seen the original Dirty Dancing (honestly, where have you been?), the story in a nutshell is: While holidaying with her parents at a resort in the 50s, Frances, known to friends and family as Baby, is smitten with the resort’s rebellious dance instructor, Johnny. Her father opposes their relationship which creates a rift between him and her. But, ultimately, dancing brings Baby and Johnny together in the end despite everyone else’s disapproval, and their romance culminates with that iconic lift in a climactic dance scene.

Although details about the storyline of the new film haven’t been confirmed, we’re just happy to learn that the film is expected to go in to production later this year. We’ll of course keep you updated with further details as they are announced. In the meantime, we recommend cranking up (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life to soundtrack your days.

