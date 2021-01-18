It’s hard to believe that Disney’s Enchanted first hit cinemas way back in 2007, especially when you consider just how self-aware and subversive it was. In the popular live-action film, we watched Giselle (Amy Adams) learn that “love at first sight” doesn’t hold a candle to a relationship forged slowly over time, not to mention become the hero of her own story when evil-queen-turned-dragon (Susan Sarandon) grabs hold of Patrick Dempsey and steals him away. And, come the storybook epilogue, we learned that Giselle has: turned down a proposal that didn’t sit well with her entered into a relationship based on mutual respect and equality with Dempsey’s character vanquished the tired old stereotype of the “evil stepmother” by providing a happy home for Dempsey’s daughter from a previous marriage set up a successful business of her very own, too!

You may also like The definitive feminist ranking of every single Disney princess

Indeed, it seemed as if all of Enchanted’s loose ends had been well and truly tied up. So you can imagine how surprised we were to learn that the film isn’t just getting a Disney+ sequel all these years later; it will see both Adams and Dempsey return to reprise their roles, too! ”Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus,” promises a tweet from the streaming service’s official account. “Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle!”

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Disenchanted. What’s the plot of Disenchanted? As per the film’s official synopsis, Disenchanted is set a decade after the events of Enchanted, with “Giselle questioning her happily ever after, and accidentally triggering events that make everyone’s lives turn upside-down in both the real world and in the animated kingdom of Andalasia.” Which suggests that the storybook ending we were given at the end of the OG movie, the one which reassured us that one of Disney’s most excellent princesses would live happily ever after, isn’t telling us the whole story. Could it be that… well, that Edward and Giselle have parted ways and are no longer together? That the princess’ relationship with the cynical divorce lawyer is well and truly on the rocks? Or that…

Well, we all watched Godmothered over Christmas, didn’t we? Perhaps this new film will follow a similar path, and Edward is only going to appear in flashback form (if you know what we mean). Gulp.

Who will star in the cast of Disenchanted? As mentioned already, six-time Academy Award nominee Adams is set to reprise her starring role in the new feature. And, speaking on Good Morning America earlier this month, Dempsey announced that he will be joining her for the project. “There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting,” he said.

You may also like The Woman In the Window: Amy Adams’ new psychological thriller is coming to Netflix

It remains to be seen as to whether or not Sarandon will return as the wicked queen, Frozen’s Idina Menzel will return as Nancy, or if James Marsden will return as Prince Edward. It’s worth noting, though, that the latter previously announced his desire to work on an Enchanted sequel. “They’ve been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it,” he told Digital Spy. “We’ve been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn’t happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth.”

You may also like The Little Mermaid remake has cast its Prince Eric, and the internet has thoughts

When will Disenchanted be released? Based on Dempsey’s hints about the filming schedule, we’re looking at late 2021 earliest. More likely 2022, if we’re being honest. Either way, though, Disney has confirmed it will drop on Disney+. Will you be watching?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy