Christmas is widely professed to be the most wonderful time of the year, so it’s unsurprising that so many people associate the holiday with Disney, aka the happiest place on earth. With that in mind, then, we’ve rounded up some of the most magical Christmas movies on Disney Plus, for all your seasonal streaming needs. So all that’s left for you to do is pour yourself a glass of mulled wine (or a hot gin toddy, if you prefer), grab an armful of snacks, settle down into a pile of cosy blankets, and choose a film from this list.

As Moana’s Maui would say, you’re welcome. Noelle

If you’re in the mood for an entirely new Christmas comedy, then you should definitely check out Anna Kendrick’s Noelle. In it, our Pitch Perfect princess plays Noelle, the daughter of Kris Kringle who is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun. However, she wishes she could do something ‘important’ like her brother Nick (Bill Hader), who is set to take over the family business from their father this Christmas. Unable to cope with the pressure, though, Nick does a runner. It’s up to our girl Noelle, then, to find her brother, bring him home, and save Christmas. All in a day’s work, eh? Please note that Noelle, which is already available in the US, will be available to stream in the UK from 27 November. A Christmas Carol Everyone knows Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale by heart at this point. But, as you asked, Disney’s animated version of A Christmas Carol sees Jim Carrey take on the role of spiteful old Ebenezer Scrooge. As ever, he encounters three spirits on Christmas Eve, who show him the folly of his ways. As ever, he is prompted to become a better man. And the result? Well, it’s probably one of the coolest and scariest big-screen adaptations of this novel to date. But, if you’re in the mood for something a little softer, then don’t despair: both Mickey’s Christmas Carol and The Muppet Christmas Carol are available to stream on Disney Plus, too.

You may also like Christmas horror movies: 9 frightening festive films to appease merry monsters everywhere

Babes In Toyland Whether you love or loathe this campy adaptation of Victor Herbert’s 1903 operetta, there’s no denying that it’s become something of a Christmas staple over the years. It tells the story of Mary Contrary (Annette Funicello), who is all set to marry Tom Piper (Tommy Sands) until he’s unexpectedly kidnapped. Cue a deliriously-upbeat adventure, packed to the brim with catchy musical numbers. Home Alone (and Home Alone 2)

In this totally endearing – albeit surprisingly violent – film, Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin is accidentally left ‘home alone’ at Christmas when his haphazard family hop on a plane to Paris without him. At first, he revels in having the house to himself. But, once he’s gorged himself silly on massive cheese pizzas, he starts missing his mum (Catherine O’Hara). And then two crooks break into the McAllister mansion, and it’s up to Kevin to save the day. Fans of the franchise will be pleased to know that Home Alone 2, which sees Kevin board the wrong plane and wind up embarking on a luxury NYC holiday by himself, is also available to stream via Disney Plus. The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington is a big deal in Halloweentown, but he’s grown tired of the holiday. And so, when he accidentally stumbles into the snow-covered Christmastown, he makes it his mission to kidnap ‘Mr Sandy Claws’ and steal his holiday for himself. Too bad, then, that Jack’s rival, the vile Oogie-Boogie Man, has his own twisted plans for merry old St Nick…

You may also like The best Christmas films on Amazon Prime, from Last Christmas to The Holiday

Iron Man 3 Oh you better believe it’s a Christmas movie, alright! In the third of Marvel’s Iron Man movies, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) find himself all alone and without his suit at the merriest time of year, facing down a frightening new foe. But, when he meets a young boy (Ty Simpkins), the self-described “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist” finds a way to put aside his demons and unleash the spirit of generosity within. The Nutcracker & The Four Realms

On Christmas Eve, Clara (that’s Twilight’s Mackenzi Foy) realises her late mother has left her with an inheritance to a magical world of fairies and toy soldiers that are alive. And, on top of all that, she holds the key to the fate of this world. No biggy, eh? As sweet as a sugarplum, this adaptation of the classic ballet may have failed to win critics over, but there’s no denying that it is an absolute feast for the eyes. Godmothered Set at Christmas time, new Disney movie Godmothered sees Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell), take it upon herself to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not. Meaning that, yes, this is the sort of film that’s guaranteed to have you reaching for the tissues before too long… Please note that Godmothered will be available to stream in the UK from 4 December.

You may also like Netflix Christmas 2020: all the new Christmas movies coming to Netflix this winter

The Santa Clause When he helps St Nick with a Christmas crisis, Scott (Tim Allen) unknowingly agrees to become the next Santa Claus. The result of this mishap? Well, he has to deal with a suspicious former wife while desperately trying to keep his secret safe, of course! LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

A still from LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

The much-anticipated LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey (Daisy May Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Lando (Billy Dee Williams), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Chewie, and the droids, all so that they can take you to a festive galaxy far, far away. The official synopsis for this sci-fi adventure reads: “Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. “But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?” Please note that LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will be available to stream in the UK from 17 November. 12 Dates Of Christmas Ideal viewing for all those who like their festive romcoms on the frothy side, 12 Dates Of Christmas tells the story of Kate (Amy Smart), who unexpectedly finds herself reliving the same first date on Christmas Eve over and over again. Y’know, Groundhog Day-style. Why? Because, in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend, Kate ruined her blind date with a handsome guy she’s been set up with – and the gods of fate aren’t happy about it, at all.

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie the Pooh and all his friends from The Hundred Acre Wood are back in this made-for-TV special. Go in expecting nothing but delight, whimsy, and nostalgia: you won’t be disappointed. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Basically a Hallmark card come to life, I’ll Be Home For Christmas is all about self-involved college student Jake (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), who, estranged from his father (Gary Cole), is lured home to New York for Christmas with the promise of receiving a classic Porsche as a gift. However, when the bullying football team dumps him in the desert in a Santa suit, Jake is left without identification or money to help him make the journey. Will he be reunited with his family and girlfriend, Allie (Jessica Biel), in time for 25 December? Almost definitely, but it’s a fun story all the same. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas For anyone who’s ever wanted more from Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, this TV special (set during the period of Belle’s imprisonment in the Beast’s castle), takes a look at how the duo celebrated their first Christmas together, despite the best efforts of Tim Curry’s Forte.

You may also like So, when is it socially acceptable to start listening to Christmas music?

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas If you prefer your festvie entertainment to come in bite-sized portions (much like a Christmas cheeseboard), then check out this anthology of short stories about Mickey and co. Each is as heartwarming as the last, and each sheds some light on the true meaning of Christmas. The Mistle-Tones: A Musical

Sister Sister is trending again, so it makes sense that we’re 100% into this ABC Christmas special, starring Tia Mowry herself! Starring as Holly, Mowry’s character is all set to audition for the newly vacated spot in a local Christmas group founded by her late mother. When the slot goes to the best friend of the group’s leader, Marci (hey there, Tori Spelling!), Holly sets out to create her own musical group – The Mistle-Tones. One Magic Christmas Ginny (Mary Steenburgen) is tired, she’s stressed, and she doesn’t believe in Father Christmas, thank you very much. It’s up to Gideon, an angel, to give her a customised It’s A Wonderful Life experience and teach her all about the true meaning of Christmas. But, rather than show her what life would be like without her, he decides to give her a world without her husband and children. Gulp. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure And finally, a dash of Frozen fun: in this mini-movie, Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven (Jonathan Groff) set out on a mission to visit every household in Arendelle to find a new Christmas tradition for Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell). It’s a guaranteed recipe for cuteness, right?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy