Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, starring Christine Baranski, is the stuff festive dreams are made of.
If you thought Christmas 2020 was going to be something of a damp squib, think again.
Why? Because Dolly Parton – aka actual Dolly Parton, the undisputed queen of country – has joined forces with Netflix to bring us the festive musical movie of our dreams.
So, what’s the plot of Netflix’s Christmas On The Square?
Christmas On The Square will tell the story of a rich woman named Regina, who, following her father’s death, inherits his land and the small town she grew up in.
Regina, though, isn’t heading home to reminisce. Instead, she has some seriously Scrooge-like plans to evict every single person who lives there, all so she can sell it to a mall developer and make even more money.
Bah, humbug.
Thankfully, though, she runs into an angel (and angel played by Parton herself, no less), and is urged to embrace the holiday spirit.
Cue her connecting with the town’s local people, and realising that true riches don’t necessarily come hand-in-hand with money.
Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s Christmas On The Square?
As well as Parton, the festive film boasts the talents of Mamma Mia’s Christine Baranski, who will be stepping into Regina’s high-heeled shoes.
Black-Ish actor Jenifer Lewis, meanwhile, stars as Margeline, the owner of a beauty shop and one of Regina’s closest childhood pals.
Hair star Treat Williams, Roswell, New Mexico’s Jeanine Mason, and Josh Segarra from Arrow also appear.
Which Dolly Parton songs will feature in Netflix’s Christmas On The Square?
The soundtrack is guaranteed to be an absolute doozy, as Parton has devised 14 new and original songs for the Netflix special. We’ll bring you more details on these as and when we get them.
What are people saying about Netflix’s Christmas On The Square?
Parton kicked off a social media frenzy when she shared the poster for her upcoming Netflix film on her Twitter feed.
“#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song… it’s also a musical!” she wrote.
“We’re not worthy,” tweeted one excited fan.
Another, though, disagreed, saying: “But we’ve EARNED this!”
Elsewhere, someone tweeted: “This movie is going to be loud and beautiful.”
“I’m sorry, but this is going to be unreal,” gushed one more.
And another said simply: “Ma’am you are FEEDING US.”
This writer, meanwhile, would like to point out that this Netflix film combines three of the core elements needed to spark joy: Dolly Parton, Christmas, and Christine Baranski.
What could be better, eh?
When will Christmas On The Square be available to stream on Netflix?
The festive movie to end all festive movies is coming to the streaming platform on 22 November.
Be there or be (Christmas On The) Square!
