If you thought Christmas 2020 was going to be something of a damp squib, think again.

Why? Because Dolly Parton – aka actual Dolly Parton, the undisputed queen of country – has joined forces with Netflix to bring us the festive musical movie of our dreams.

So, what’s the plot of Netflix’s Christmas On The Square?

Christmas On The Square will tell the story of a rich woman named Regina, who, following her father’s death, inherits his land and the small town she grew up in.

Regina, though, isn’t heading home to reminisce. Instead, she has some seriously Scrooge-like plans to evict every single person who lives there, all so she can sell it to a mall developer and make even more money.

Bah, humbug.