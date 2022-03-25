When you think of one word to describe Dolly Parton, chances are that ‘icon’ springs to mind. As well as being a country music legend, actor and philanthropist, Parton has provided us with endless fashion inspiration, been outspoken on world issues and, more recently, has turned her hand to novel writing. Teaming up with acclaimed author James Patterson, Parton released her book Run, Rose, Run earlier this month and it’s already risen to the top of bestseller charts.

Now, the book is getting the Hollywood treatment by none other than Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine production company. As well as being responsible for the adaptation of Delia Owens’ Where The Crawdads Sing (which we’re incredibly excited for after spying Daisy Edgar-Jones in the recent trailer), Hello Sunshine will also be in charge of taking Parton’s literary vision to the silver screen.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson co-wrote recently released Run, Rose, Run.

And if that wasn’t enough to get excited about, Parton has now been confirmed to be leading the cast of the movie. That’s right, as well as being the writer of the book, producing an accompanying album and being one of the producers of the upcoming film, Parton will also be starring in Run, Rose, Run. While the role she’ll be playing in the movie is yet to be disclosed, we just know it’ll be fabulous. Commenting on the new film adaptation, Parton said: “I’m proud, excited and honoured to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. “James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team.” The novel is set in Nashville and follows a “young woman who comes to country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams,” according to the synopsis. “The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has tried desperately to hide, but the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future – and it may destroy everything she has worked for.”

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company will be producing the adaptation of Run, Rose, Run.

While the book is full of danger, desire and secrets, the film is set to dig even deeper into the dark underbelly of the country music industry and one woman’s mysterious past. We can’t wait. Speaking about the Hello Sunshine acquisition of Parton’s novel, Witherspoon said: “Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. “Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Dolly Parton will be starring in the film adaptation of her own novel Run, Rose, Run.

While a release date and further casting details are yet to be announced, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more. Watch this space for updates.

