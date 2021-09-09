Summer may be sadly coming to an end, but thanks to Netflix’s new star-studded film, we’ve already got something to look forward to this winter. Don’t Look Up – which boasts an incredible cast featuring the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep – is set to land on the streaming platform on 24 December. And if the first teaser trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be brilliant. As the film’s official synopsis explains, Don’t Look Up “tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth”. And in the trailer, we see those two astronomers – played by DiCaprio and Lawrence – begin their journey to warn others of their discovery.

The problem? As relative ‘nobodies’, Lawrence and DiCaprio’s characters are not prepared for the magnitude of the task they’re undertaking – a fact which makes it harder for them to convince others about the severity of the situation, too. Indeed, in one scene from the trailer, the pair can be seen trying (and failing) to convince the president (Meryl Streep) and her staff – including her son and Chief of Staff, played by Jonah Hill – to take action in the face of the crisis. “There’s a comet headed directly towards earth,” Lawrence’s character Kate can be heard explaining to the pair and their colleagues.

The astronomers struggle to convince the president of the danger earth is facing.

But despite the terrifying nature of that news, the president simply responds: “You know how many ‘end of the world’ meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” Elsewhere, we get a glimpse of more of the film’s star-studded cast in action, including Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett as two upbeat morning show hosts. There are also shots of Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Mark Rylance in action – although we don’t know much about their characters for now. You can watch the full teaser trailer below:

In light of the fight against misinformation during the pandemic, it seems like Don’t Look Up could be a timely and hilarious take on the experiences of experts in the time of social media. And if this first teaser trailer has made anything clear, it’s that Don’t Look Up is going to be a major hit when it lands on Netflix later this year. We’ll keep you updated with the latest news as and when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled.

