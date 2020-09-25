Last year, I watched Downton Abbey for the first time in my life. I’d managed to forgo Sunday nights spent watching the popular period drama when it ran on ITV between 2010-2015. (Admittedly, this was largely down to the fact that this included my university years.) But I went to see the movie with an open mind and heart. I was ready to fall in love with the characters, and, of course, Downton itself, like millions of fans across the world did.

I quite enjoyed it. Dame Maggie Smith was glorious as sharp-tongued Violet Crawley. The attention to detail was delicious to watch. And kudos to the writers for celebrating women in ways that they so often weren’t at that time. But, ultimately, it was a two-hour story about the King and Queen visiting a household. My concluding note was this: “The film is a bit like a smile-raising warm hug from an old aunt who you only see on Boxing Day – nostalgic, wholesome, comforting and something you only enjoy once a year with an accompanying glass of Baileys”.

Downton Abbey movie: Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley.

But Jim Carter, who plays the butler Charles Carson in the franchise, has just confirmed there is a script for a second movie during an interview on This Morning. “If you promise not to tell anyone, I’ll let you know that we’ve seen a script…” he told host Holly Willoughby. “The script for a second film is there. We’ve seen it, it’s very funny. “It’s got all the same characters in, all the regular characters, and I think the will is – Covid willing – we’ll film it next year.”

I have a few questions about this… Where can the story actually go next? Would Downton be the same without Smith’s character (who was very ill in the last series)? Maybe it’s best to just leave things at the first film? Carter didn’t provide many answers, adding: “I’m not going to give anything away about plot lines!”

We are all looking for easy, soothing, feel-good entertainment to get us through this pandemic. But maybe Downton fans are already happy enough rewatching the series on Netflix? Then again, it could prove to be the light tonic we all need by the time it’s released. We’ll keep an eye out for more details to find out exactly what fans can expect on another visit to Downton.

