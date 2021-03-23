If the popularity of Netflix’s Deadly Illusions and Jennifer Garner’s Yes Day has proven anything, it’s this: the critics don’t always get it right when reviewing films. To that end, then, we’ve picked out some of Hollywood’s most overlooked movie gems. Sure, they might not have won any awards worth mentioning. And, sure, some of them might even boast a ‘rotten’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But, no matter the genre, every single title on this list promises to be thoroughly entertaining and incredibly easy to watch, too.

Happy viewing. A Knight’s Tale In A Knight’s Tale, the late and great Heath Ledger stars as William Thatcher, a squire with big dreams of becoming a knight. But, when he masquerades as a nobleman so that he can join the joust, he has no idea how quickly his star will rise (and fall). The First Wives Club Nobody owns Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton in this joy of a movie, which sees three estranged pals join forces to wreak vengeance on their philandering ex-husbands. What Men Want

Taraji P. Henson is a dream in this comedy about workplace sexism, which (as you may have guessed from the title) flips the script on the 2000 film What Women Want. And, yeah, Aldis Hodge is the dreamy object of her affections. What more do you need to convince you? Spice World Spice World is more than a movie; it’s a movie within a movie within yet another movie, wrapped up inside a music video and served with an extra sprinkle of #girlpower. And, sure, it feels a bit like a fever dream at times, but we love it all the same. So sue us. Practical Magic

Practical Magic sees Nicole Kidman take on the role of Gillian Owens.

It’s hard to sum up the (admittedly convoluted) plot of Practical Magic. Essentially, all you need to know is this: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are modern-day witches – and sisters – struggling to deal with the consequences of an age-old curse on their family. Things take a turn for the surreal, though, when a murder is committed and an evil spirit is unleashed upon them and their loved ones… Little There’s nothing quite like a good body-switch comedy to brighten your day, which explains why Little has proven so popular on Netflix. Starring Regina Hall as a hot-headed tech mogul, it sees her beloved career spiral into chaos when she suddenly switches back into her 13-year-old self, played by Marsai Martin.

Hook Can you believe that critics absolutely panned this 1991 classic when it first hit cinemas? The late Robin Williams stars opposite Julia Roberts’ Tinkerbell as Peter Pan – albeit a Peter Pan who has left Never Never Land, grown up, fathered two children of his own, and forgotten all about his magical past. Too bad Captain Hook hasn’t forgotten him, eh? Marie Antoinette

Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst’s electrifying Marie Antoinette delivers fun, froth, and fashion to the max. It also, though, deftly muddles the sweet with the sour, focusing on the doomed queen’s adolescence, her penchant for all things luxury, and her passionate love affair with Jamie Dornan’s Count Axel von Fersen. Tucker And Dale vs Evil Look, to say too much about this horror-comedy would utterly spoil it for you. Don’t watch a trailer, don’t read the synopsis, and go in blind: you’ll be thoroughly glad you did, trust us.

Jennifer’s Body In this cult comedy-horror, Jennifer (Megan Fox) becomes possessed and turns into a succubus after she is sacrificed to Satan. And, when her best friend Anita (Amanda Seyfried) learns the truth, it’s up to her to stop her pal… before it’s too late. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Spoiler: this Netflix Original has actually been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Netflix’s Eurovision might be 40 minutes too long, but that doesn’t make the comedy any less enjoyable. The film follows aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition. Will they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for? Will Lars finally impress his father, aka the most handsome man in Iceland? And what do elves have to do with it all? Last Christmas To quote Stylist’s Hannah-Rose Yee, Last Christmas is a festive “bon bon infused with the kind of cheery, rip-up-the-rulebook romantic comedy energy we haven’t seen in the genre since the year 2009.” And it’s worth seeing for Michelle Yeoh’s phenomenal performance alone, quite frankly.

The Decoy Bride Starring Line Of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald and David Tennant, The Decoy Bride takes place on a remote Scottish island, where a very famous Hollywood actor is planning a secret wedding. When the media finds out and storms the church, though, she hires a local girl to pretend to be the bride to get rid of the paparazzi. And, naturally, chaos ensues. Obsessed

Expect big Fatal Attraction vibes in this campy thriller, which sees successful agent Idris Elba do the dirty on his gorgeous and loving wife, Beyoncé. Fool. The Princess Switch 2 Sequel to The Princess Switch, Switched Again brings Vanessa Hudgens back into the fold. This time, though, she won’t just be playing Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy: she’ll also be taking on a third doppelganger, in the form of Margaret’s party-girl cousin Fiona (distinguishable from the others thanks to her blonde hair). Admit it: you love to see it.

Crossroads

Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, and Britney Spears are just three estranged pals on an impromptu road trip in this Shonda Rhimes classic. But, what happens when their attempts to rekindle their friendship are interrupted by a baleful guy? You do the math. Falling Inn Love

Christina Milian is the heroine of Falling Inn Love.

If you love romance and interior makeover shows, then Falling Inn Love needs to be on your watchlist. Christina Milian is the corporate executive who, on a whim, enters a competition to win an inn in the New Zealand countryside – and wins! Silent Hill Based on the horror game of the same name, Silent Hill follows Rose (Radha Mitchell) as she takes her daughter on a trip to Silent Hill. On their way there, though, Rose meets with an accident, knocking her unconscious. And, when she awakes, her little girl is missing. Gulp.

Clue

This hilarious cult classic is, essentially, the game Cluedo brought to life. Be sure to opt for the version with multiple endings, if you want the full armchair detective experience… Last Holiday

In Last Holiday, the goddess that is Queen Latifah takes on the role of Georgia, who is knocked for six when she learns she only has weeks left to live. Cue our heroine gathering her money, quitting her job, and flying to the swanky ski resort she’s always dreamed of visiting, though, for a brilliant and heartwarming adventure. The Meg Who you gonna call when a 75-foot prehistoric shark is stalking the ocean? Jason Statham, obviously.

A Wrinkle In Time An adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time, this star-studded film weaves a magical story, which centres on a young girl whose father, a government scientist, has gone missing after working on a mysterious project called a tesseract. So, joined by a schoolmate and her younger brother, the brave 13-year-old sets off on a journey across space and time to save him – finding help in the form of supernatural beings, Mrs Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), Mrs Who (Mindy Kaling), and Mrs Which (Oprah Winfrey). Final Destination

In this grisly 2000 horror, Alex (Devon Sawa) saves his school friends from death when he gets a premonition that their plane will crash. Unfortunately, though, the Grim Reaper doesn’t like to be cheated, and so they all begin to die one after another in myriad horrifying ways. Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past The only woman that Matthew McConaughey’s Connor has ever felt anything for is his childhood best friend, Jennifer Garner’s Jenny. Due to a missed connection, though, he’s transformed into the worst kind of womaniser. When he runs into Jenny on the night before his little brother’s wedding, it’s not long before the cad ends up being haunted by the ghosts of his ex-girlfriends… all of whom teach him a harsh lesson.

The Call In this pulse-pounding thriller, Halle Berry is Jordan, a veteran operator for an emergency call centre. But, when a call from a kidnapped teen (Abigail Breslin) comes in, Jordan is forced to step up like never before. The Lovebirds

In The Lovebirds, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star as Jibran and Leilani.

On the brink of breaking up, a couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) gets unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery. As they get closer to clearing their names and solving the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night. Music And Lyrics Cheesy and predictable? Sure, but that doesn’t mean Music And Lyrics isn’t an absolute gem. Starring Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore, it follows the story of a washed-up 80s pop star who is asked to write a new song for a teen pop icon. To do this, he enlists the help of the woman who waters his plants who is an unexpected genius lyricist.

The Farewell In The Farewell – which was entirely and controversially shut out of the 2020 Academy Awards, Awkwafina’s Billi flies to China to attend a fake wedding. Why? So she and the rest of her family can stealthily say goodbye to Nainai, their beloved matriarch – aka the only person that doesn’t know she only has a few weeks to live. Think Like A Man

When four women buy a book by comic Steve Harvey and start to apply its advice to their relationships, their partners get all shook up. And, after learning that they have been betrayed by one of their own, they soon conspire to use the book’s teachings to turn the tables. Girls Trip When Ryan (Regina Hall) is invited to speak at the annual Essence Festival, she sees it as a chance to reconnect with her best friends Sasha (Queen Latifah), Lisa (Jada Pinkett-Smith) and Dina (Tiffany Haddish). Cue the girls setting out on a trip to New Orleans for one hell of a wild ride.

