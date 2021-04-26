Taking to the stage to accept the “very cold” gong, Fennell confessed: “They said write a speech and I didn’t because just I didn’t think this would ever happen.

“Am I going to be in trouble with Steven Soderbergh? I’m so sorry, I don’t want him to be so cross with me,” she joked. (Soderbergh is the producer of the ceremony this year.)

Hilariously, Fennell continued: “The only speech I ever wrote was when I was 10 and I had a look to see if there would be anything useful from it but unfortunately I mostly thanked Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell. He was my very first husband.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t been a part of my life as much as I had hoped so that speech is not that useful.”