Emma Mackey interview: “I haven’t had any social media for 6 months. It’s done wonders”
- Helen Bownass
The Emily and Sex Education star tells Stylist about her first EE Bafta rising star nomination and why she’s taking a break from being online.
Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood play on-screen best friends in Sex Education, and now they get to share a big night out in real life too. The two close pals are both nominated for the EE Bafta rising star award, alongside Sheila Atim, Daryl McCormack and Naomi Ackie.
“I’m most excited about being at the awards together with Aimee,” Mackey tells Stylist. “We’re excited for each other.” Proof – albeit proof that we never needed and always knew – that women can be happy for each other rather than being pitted against each other.
Mackey is nominated for her role in the sweeping period drama Emily, where she plays Emily Brontë, the sister of Charlotte and the author of Wuthering Heights.
“I’ve always loved period dramas. I was going to say they’re my guilty pleasure, but actually, they’re just a pleasure,” she reveals. “I loved Emily because it didn’t feel stuck up or precious.”
From a jaunt around the 19th century, Mackey is now back in the 21st century, as she returns to season four of Sex Education. She’s been filming with Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy, who will play a famous author who visits the US college Maeve is at.
While we wait for that series to drop, Mackey answered our quick-fire questions about what makes her tick…
Winning the EE Bafta rising star award would….
Be wonderful. And a wonderful way of saying thank you for the job that I have and all the people I’ve been able to work with over the past couple of years. These things are so weird and thinking about it makes me feel a bit sick, but it should just be a celebration.
The thing I’m most looking forward to in 2023 is…
Making more films. But I’m not going to say which out loud, because I don’t want to jinx it.
I’m terrified of…
Snakes.
As an actor I always…
Overthink everything. I’m now in the phase of my life where I’m trying to figure out what my taste is and be really precise about the kinds of projects I do. It’s really important to figure out your taste and no one tells you to do it. I haven’t had any social media for six months, which has done wonders for me; I highly recommend it.
The nicest thing anyone has ever said to me is…
It’s not someone saying it to me, I just want to make people laugh all the time. That’s my favourite thing.
My favourite meal of the day is…
All of them! Is that bad?
The film I’ve watched the most is…
Hook and Ratatouille. They’re both perfect films, in very different respects.
I couldn’t get through a day without…
Water and speaking to my loved ones.
The book/TV show/film that has had the most impact on me is…
I’m reading Flowers For Algernon at the moment, which is incredible. I remember L’Étranger by Albert Camus having an impact on me when I was younger. Funnily enough, I don’t watch much TV – I don’t have any streaming platforms. But I watched Succession when it came out.
The person who makes me laugh more than any other human is…
Aimee.
My star sign…
Is Capricorn. Horoscopes are fun, but I don’t live my life by them.
The website or app I use the most is….
YouTube, I watch a lot of cooking videos and documentaries. I watch Alison Roman, but she hasn’t released a video in a long time. I love watching cameras in restaurants; I’m fascinated.
I’d love to see the film industry…
Remember why it exists and give people hope.
Voting for the EE rising star award is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA and the winner will be announced at the EE Bafta Film Awards on Sunday 19 February on BBC One.
Images: Chris Chambers, Warner, Netflix