“I’m most excited about being at the awards together with Aimee,” Mackey tells Stylist. “We’re excited for each other.” Proof – albeit proof that we never needed and always knew – that women can be happy for each other rather than being pitted against each other.

Mackey is nominated for her role in the sweeping period drama Emily, where she plays Emily Brontë, the sister of Charlotte and the author of Wuthering Heights.

“I’ve always loved period dramas. I was going to say they’re my guilty pleasure, but actually, they’re just a pleasure,” she reveals. “I loved Emily because it didn’t feel stuck up or precious.”