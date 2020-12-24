Emma Thompson has some typically sage words about the sexist Hollywood age gap

’Tis the season for festive traditions, and just like eating our body weight in mince pies, so too is watching Love Actually practically mandatory at this time of year.

Aside from the fact that watching the beloved Christmas romcom feels all the more pertinent this year for its exploration of love, heartbreak and isolation (here’s to you, 2020), it need hardly be said that there is never not a good time to heed Emma Thompson’s wise words.

This season, however, the straight-talking actress isn’t regailing us with stories of faithfully watching the film every year, but speaking out about Hollywood sexism on the run-up to her new comedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, in which she plays a widowed school teacher who hires a sex worker in his early twenties for a night of bliss.