You may also like Landscapers: what you need to know about Olivia Colman’s true crime series

According to Variety, Colman is set to star in Empire Of Light, a period romance “set in and around a beautiful old cinema, on the South Coast of England in the 1980s”. Although most details about the project are being kept in the dark for now, we do know the film is being written and directed by Sam Mendes, who previously directed the Oscar award-winning drama 1917. He’s also set to team up with top cinematographer, Roger Deakins, who has worked on films such as Blade Runner 2049 and Skyfall. At the moment, it’s hoped that Empire Of Light will be released in the autumn of 2022.

Olivia Colman's most recent role was as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

It’s not much to go off for now, but seeing Colman pair up with a director like Mendes is definitely noteworthy, especially considering the pair have both worked on Oscar award-winning films, with Colman previously winning an award for best actress for her role in The Favourite. With this in mind, it seems likely that Empire Of Light could become an opportunity for Colman to win yet another Oscar – although it’ll be easier to say for certain when we learn more about the film’s plot and the role Colman’s character plays in it.

You may also like Mothering Sunday: the writer of Normal People has teamed up with The Crown’s Olivia Colman for a new movie

For now, however, Colman will have her eyes firmly set on this year’s Oscars, where she’s nominated for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in The Father, which tells the story of a daughter (Colman) trying to protect her dad (Anthony Hopkins) as he struggles with dementia. In true Colman style, it’s a heart-wrenching, captivating and magnificent performance – and we can’t wait to see more of the same from the actor as she takes on her myriad of upcoming roles.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy