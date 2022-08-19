She’s the Victorian-era trailblazer who once proclaimed: “Unlike most well-bred ladies, I was never taught to embroider: I was taught to watch and listen. I was taught to fight.” Our favourite teen detective Enola Holmes returns to Netflix this autumn, as Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Sherlock Holmes’ sister, Enola, in the feminist take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic novels. The trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has just been released, promising a tale that is every inch as evocative and action-packed as the first helping of the period-based mystery adventure.

The sequel picks up where the storyline from the original film – released last year, and based on the much-loved books by Nancy Springer – left off. The trailer opens with Enola doing what she knows best: outrunning the chaos and uncontrollable adventure that seems to follow her everywhere she goes. Enola has grown up since we last saw her, and is now running her own detective agency fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, following in the footsteps of her older brother, Sherlock. But not everyone is convinced. As she deals with a stream of disbelieving and doubtful clients who would appear to prefer the investigative assistance of her more famous brother, Enola is frustrated and now without a case to her name. But it’s not all smooth sailing for Henry Cavill’s Sherlock, either. Stumped by his latest mystery and seemingly driven to disillusion, Enola is not only left to deal with her own struggling business but her brother’s descent into despair, too.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2

That is, until a young girl comes into Enola’s agency one day with a plea: to help find her missing sister. Enola, sensing the chance to make the case into a statement of her own inquisitive talent and solidify herself as a truly established detective, throws herself into another adventure. Enola is soon pitched into a dangerous new underworld, leading her across London from sinister factories to vibrant music halls and the highest echelons of society. Although the trailer gives us a better look at Enola and the various characters she must encounter rather than the details of the mystery itself, we can be sure that the glimpses of masquerade balls, sword fights, exploding phone boxes and the possibility of young romance all pose plenty of new challenges for Enola, with hijinks and mayhem to spare.

Scenes from Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 sees a legion of familiar characters from the first film return, including Enola’s wilful mother, Eudoria Holmes (played by Helena Bonham Carter) and Chewing Gum’s Susan Wokoma as Edith. Fleabag and Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer also reprises his turn in the director’s chair, with Bobby Brown doubling on her lead role with a spot on the production team.

Millie Bobby Brown says Enola Holmes "holds a special place in my heart"

The Stranger Things star says she is delighted to join forces once more with “my Enola Holmes family”. “Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave,” she says. “I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Enola Holmes 2 is released on Netflix on 4 November 4 2022.



