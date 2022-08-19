She’s the Victorian-era trailblazer who once proclaimed: “Unlike most well-bred ladies, I was never taught to embroider: I was taught to watch and listen. I was taught to fight.” Our favourite teen detective Enola Holmes returns to Netflix this autumn, as Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Sherlock Holmes’ sister, Enola, in the feminist take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic novels. First-look photos from Enola Holmes 2 have just been released, promising a tale that is every inch as evocative and action-packed as the first helping of the period-based mystery adventure.

Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter star in Enola Holmes 2

The sequel picks up where the storyline from the original film – released last year, and based on the much-loved books by Nancy Springer – left off. Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Sherlock Holmes’ fiery younger sister, Enola, has finally made a name for herself in the sleuthing world (and against all expectations that she should be attending finishing school instead). Yet fame is no guarantee of repeat work, and – having continued the legacy of her brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) by setting up her own agency – Enola discovers that female detectives-for-hire are a hard sell in the eyes of a straight-laced Victorian society.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2

She is just about to shut up shop when a penniless matchstick girl appears on a quest to find her missing sister. With a dizzyingly complex case to solve, Enola is soon pitched into a dangerous new underworld, leading her across London from sinister factories to vibrant music halls and the highest echelons of society. As the investigation gains pace, a dangerous conspiracy takes shape, and Enola finds herself once again on the doorstep of 221B Baker Street. Along with her brother, Sherlock, a collection of friends and foes – including some new faces – surface to help Enola (or will they?) amid the ever-deepening mystery. The clock is ticking as London’s toughest teen agent comes up against her deadliest challenge yet.

Scenes from Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 sees a legion of familiar characters from the first film return, including Enola’s wilful mother, Eudoria Holmes (played by Helena Bonham Carter), and Chewing Gum’s Susie Wokoma as Edith. Fleabag and Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer also reprises his turn in the director’s chair, with Bobby Brown doubling on her lead role with a spot on the production team.

Millie Bobby Brown says Enola Holmes "holds a special place in my heart"

The Stranger Things star says she is delighted to join forces once more with “my Enola Holmes family”. “Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave,” she says. “I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!” Enola Holmes 2 is released on Netflix on November 4 2022 – find out more here. Let the riotous adventures commence…

