In a new interview, Millie Bobby Brown revealed what Enola Holmes’ empowering final line means to her, and spoke openly about the message she hopes the film sends to the young people of her generation. Warning: this article contains small spoilers for Netflix’s Enola Holmes.
She may only be 16, but Millie Bobby Brown has plenty of wisdom to share. From her words on self-compassion to the importance of doing things we enjoy, the Stranger Things star has taught us plenty of lessons throughout her time in the spotlight.
And in her new film Enola Holmes, Brown’s inspiring spirit is one which dominates the film’s central message. In the film, which debuted on Netflix last week, Brown plays the teenage sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who are forced to return to their family home after their mother goes missing.
However, after the conservative Mycroft insists on sending Enola away to finishing school, she takes matters into her own hands (literally, she’s trained in Jiu-Jitsu) and runs away to find her mother. To conclude, it’s fast-paced, fierce and unapologetically feminist – and we love it.
In particular, the film’s final empowering message is one which seems particularly poignant to today’s audience – a matter Brown has spoken about in a new interview.
Speaking to Deadline about the relationship between Enola’s character and the young people of today, Brown revealed what the film’s inspiring final line – “the future is up to us” – means to her, and the message she believes it sends to the young people of her generation.
“To kind of touch on that idea, ‘the future is up to us,’ I do feel ours is an amazing generation, and I know that many of my friends – and especially the kids on Stranger Things – we’re all very strong people and we haven’t necessarily had the most amazing role models in the generation above us, but we have had to find our own role models,” Brown explained.
Speaking about how Audrey Hepburn continues to inspire her, Brown went on to talk about the attributes and attitudes which today’s generation share with the film’s message.
“I feel like our generation is specifically formed of very open-minded people, and we’re classed as new thinkers,” Brown said. “We’re trying to be accepting of new things. For me, I love meeting new people, learning more about the world, and I’ve never been someone that’s incredibly into the idea of children sitting there and being quiet.
“All of my friends, we’re vocal about the things we feel passionate about, and that’s ultimately what’s going to change the world, I think.”
Highlighting the work of Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai as two examples of young people taking action to make change , Brown went on to explain why the film’s central message of getting out there and doing something about the things you care about is something she will continue to live by in the future.
“That’s what our generation is about, and that’s what our film is about,” she said. “[Enola’s] not going to sit there and listen to people trying to find her mother. She’s going to do it herself. ‘Our future is up to us,’ is something we’re all living by right now. It’s a message I’ll live by for the rest of my life, because if we don’t do anything about our world now, we’re going to have bigger complications in the future.”
Brown continued: “The things that you want to see change in, go and do it. This is what this film stands by. And it has a really, really big message.”
Although, as Stylist’s Kayleigh Dray points out in her review, Enola Holmes may skew on the younger side when it comes to the film’s all-too-solvable mystery, it’s clear that the inspiring message behind the film is something we can all learn from.
After all, the future really is up to all of us – and that’s something we would do good not to forget.
Enola Holmes is now available to watch on Netflix.
Images: Netflix
