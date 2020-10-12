Back in the heady pre-Covid days of 2011, Jenny Popplewell released a documentary about Jamie Campbell, a 16-year-old teenager who spent his days dreaming about becoming a drag queen. That same documentary led Tom MacRae to write Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a standout musical based on that same true story. And now, at long last, that musical is set to become a movie sensation. Well, it is if the new star-studded trailer from 20th Century Studios is anything to go by, at least.

So, what’s the plot of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie? Much like the original stage production, the movie follows Jamie New (played by newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager who harbours dreams of being a professional drag queen. His journey isn’t an easy one. School bullies label him a “freak”, his careers teacher Miss Hedge (Sharon Horgan) is thoroughly unconvinced by his ambitions, and his dad Wayne (Ralph Ineson) is utterly disappointed by his son’s aspirations. “What is wrong with our boy?” he asks at one point. Thankfully, Jamie has plenty of support elsewhere; there’s his loving mum Margaret (Sarah Lancashire), best friend Pritti Pasha (Lauren Patel), and former drag queen Hugo Battersby / Loco Chanelle (Richard E Grant). And, as a result of all this love, our boy knows he’s got exactly what it takes to make it. Is there a trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie? Absolutely, and it’s every bit as emotional and uplifting as you’d hope. Check it out:

Who makes up the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie? Harwood, Horgan, Ineson, Lancashire, Patel, and Grant are joined by Shobna Gulati, Adeel Akhtar and Samuel Bottomley. Who is the director of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie? Fans of the musical needn’t worry at all, as this one is in very good hands. That’s right: the film is directed by Jonathan Butterell, who makes his feature film directorial debut after directing the smash-hit stage production.

What are people saying about Everybody’s Talking About Jamie? Only good things, obviously. “YES YES YES!” tweeted one excitable fan. “Such a brilliant musical and I’m so glad it’s becoming a film!” Another wrote: “It makes me so happy that this young generation is growing up with movies like these where they might potentially see themselves on screen. Representation is important!” And one more said simply: “This looks glorious!”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Jamie’s best friend Pritti Pasha (Lauren Patel).

When will Everybody’s Talking About Jamie hit cinemas?

The film has already been pushed back once due to that blasted pandemic, but, all being well, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is due to be released in cinemas in the UK on 26 February 2021. Roll on next year already, eh?

