Just when we didn’t think our film watchlist for this year could grow any longer, along comes another hit movie guaranteed to plunge us into the depths of our emotions. While we’ve recently been awaiting the UK release of Viking epic The Northman, NSFW film Pleasure and Jessie Buckley’s Men, it seems as though we’ve got another masterpiece to add to the list of cinematic delights. Everything Everywhere All At Once has been doing the rounds on social media – namely TikTok – and if the fanfare is anything to go by, it’s set to be one of the best movies of this decade.

The critically acclaimed movie was released in the US on 25 March but Dan Kwan, one half of directing duo Daniels, confirmed via Twitter that Everything Everywhere All At Once will finally be arriving in the UK next month.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is out in UK cinemas this May.

The film is described as a “hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Crazy Rich Asians’ Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.” What transpires is a tale of one woman, Evelyn (Yeoh), who must connect with alternate versions of herself – in other parallel realities – to prevent the total destruction of them all. Evelyn can’t quite maintain balance in her life and just when things seemingly can’t get any worse, her laundromat business is audited by the IRS. Add a divorce and her daughter Joy’s dating life and Evelyn’s got a pressure cooker of a life. But it’s when the pressure proves too much that she gets taken over by another personality, which goes by the name Alpha. A story of parallel universes is suddenly realised and the movie gets superhuman – and surreal.

Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) stars as Evelyn’s daughter Joy, and Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis plays IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra. Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom) also stars as Evelyn’s husband Waymond, while Harry Shum Jr (Glee), James Hong (Turning Red), Tallie Medel (Fourteen) and Jenny Slate (Big Mouth) round out the cast.

As well as praising the film for its authentic Asian American representation, many viewers have described the movie as “moving” and “deeply emotional”. On TikTok, fans have posted before and after clips of themselves entering the cinema and then inserting a clip of themselves crying after having watched it:

It’s safe to say it looks like an emotional rollercoaster, and while it being a sci-fi may deter a lot of people from wanting to see what this movie’s about, it’s already being hailed as one of the best movies of 2022. As we count down the days to the UK release on 13 May, perhaps a watch of the trailer will put into perspective how genre-defying and wide-spanning this movie is. Yes, it may sound like it has a simple plotline but if the internet is collectively saying this film is ugly cry-worthy, we have no other option than to prepare the tissues before we go to see it. Watch the trailer here:

Everything Everywhere All At Once will be available to watch in UK cinemas on 13 May.



Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy