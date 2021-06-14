Thrillers are definitely having a moment, with a bevy of new TV series and films on the way to give us that rush of adrenaline we’ve all been craving. Now, it’s been confirmed that Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan will be adding their star power to the genre, as Deadline confirms that they’ve been attached to a new movie from Lion director Garth Davis.

Here’s what we know so far about Foe. What’s the plot of Foe? Based on Iain Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, Foe is set in a not-so-distant (and, sadly, not so unbelievable) future where corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet. So far, so tense psychological thriller… but where do Ronan and Mescal come in?

You may also like Best new thriller series: 22 shows coming to a TV screen near you very soon

Well, the Normal People and Little Women stars take on the roles of Junior and Hen, a young married couple living a solitary life on their isolated farm. Solitary, that is, until a mysterious stranger finds his way to their home and knocks on their door, bringing news that throws their lives into turmoil: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth. Our lovers are utterly thrown by the news, and Junior furiously demands what will become of his wife when he leaves. The stranger, however, is more than ready for the question, because he doesn’t intend to leave Hen alone. Quite the opposite, in fact; she will be monitored almost 24/7 by someone frighteningly familiar to them both… Who stars in Foe? As well as Mescal and Ronan, the philosophical thriller also boasts the ridiculously talented LaKeith Stanfield (oh he of Sorry To Bother You and Knives Out fame). He will, of course, step into the shoes of Terrance, aka that aforementioned mysterious stranger.

LaKeith Stanfield will portray Terrance in Foe.

So far, no other casting details for the project have been announced. However, based on what we know about the book, we have a feeling it may be down to this trio of actors to bring this taut tale to life. What are people saying about Foe? Speaking to Deadline about the project, director Davis says: “I’ve been on the hunt to do something in sci-fi, it was always on my bucket list, and also to find material I could make an actor’s piece with a Cassavetian level of performance.”

You may also like Thrillers on Netflix: 21 epic thriller films guaranteed to get your pulse racing

Davis continues: “I read Foe and could not put it down. It’s incredibly suspenseful, very moving and dealt with sci-fi in a most grounded way that spoke to where we are heading as a society, with a lot of the questions we all have, explored in a profound way. And the love story just broke my heart, this story of self-determination, fighting for the things that are most precious in our lives, and reminding audiences that this time we have here is precious and the way we treat each other is the way we need to be treating the planet. “Foe was just a bullseye, for me.” When can we watch Foe? Filming has yet to begin on Foe, so we’re predicting a 2022 release date at the very earliest. We will bring you more details as and when they become available, so watch this space.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy