Despite the pandemic causing many delays on film releases, it now looks like there are plenty of new movies coming our way in 2021. From Lin-Manuel Miranda’s screen adaptation of his musical In The Heights, to the fresh take on an iconic Disney villain in Cruella, and Billie Piper’s directorial debut on Rare Beasts – there are plenty of good viewing times ahead.

And now we can confirm another addition to this year’s film cannon: Four Good Days.

You may also like Best new horror films coming to give you a scare in 2021

What is Four Good Days about? Four Good Days is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning Eli Saslow’s 2016 Washington Post article How’s Amanda? A Story of Truth, Lies and an American Addiction. The movie premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. It follows an estranged mother and daughter who work through their issues while the daughter, Amanda, is recovering from addiction. She must stay sober for a full week in order to safely receive a monthly injection of a chemical opiate antagonist that’ll prevent her from getting high.

You may also like Best new TV this weekend, including the darkly brilliant The Flight Attendant on Sky One

Who stars in Four Good Days? Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) takes on the lead role of Amanda, while Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, Hillbilly Elegy) plays her mother Deb. Stephen Root (Get Out, Boardwalk Empire) also stars as Amanda’s step dad, Chris. Watch the trailer for Four Good Days

“Four more days – seriously?” 31-year-old Amanda asks the doctor. What ensues is an emotional and difficult watch as both mother and daughter attempt to navigate recovery and rebuild their ruined relationship. When is Four Good Days released? Four Good Days is due to be released in the US on 30 April, and should makes its way to the UK sometime in May when cinemas are hopefully reopened.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy