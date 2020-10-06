Here’s everything we know about Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds’ new film, Free Guy, including the plot, cast and release date. Oh, and we also have the first full trailer for you.
Ever since it was announced that Jodie Comer would be starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in her first big Hollywood feature film, Free Guy, we’ve been pretty excited.
Killing Eve and Doctor Foster fans have missed the former Stylist Remarkable Women Awards winner from our screens lately. She of course starred in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads during lockdown – but we want more!
So it comes as a relief that we now have a full trailer and release date for Free Guy.
What is Free Guy about?
Directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things), Free Guy follows the story of Guy (Reynolds), who realises he’s living in a video game world. He teams up with game avatar Molotov Girl (Comer) – the game’s original architect who has had her creation taken away from her and will do anything to get control of it back –to save their world from being shut down.
Who stars in Free Guy?
Alongside Comer and Reynolds, Joe Keery plays Comer’s character’s best friend outside of the video game in the real world. Taika Waititi also stars as the video game’s publisher (essentially, the villain of the tale).
Watch the trailer for Free Guy
As we can see in the trailer, Comer is almost unrecognisable as she continues to kicks ass while wearing a short black wig throughout. And it looks like there are plenty of laughs along the way in this slick blockbuster production. That kiss suggests there’s also a budding romance between Comer and Reynolds’ characters in the film.
When is Free Guy in cinemas?
Free Guy was scheduled to be released in America on 3 July this year, which obviously didn’t happen thanks to coronavirus. It’s currently scheduled for release in UK cinemas on 11 December, but we’ll have to keep an eye out to see if this changes in these uncertain times.
