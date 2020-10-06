Ever since it was announced that Jodie Comer would be starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in her first big Hollywood feature film, Free Guy , we’ve been pretty excited.

So it comes as a relief that we now have a full trailer and release date for Free Guy .

What is Free Guy about?

Directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things), Free Guy follows the story of Guy (Reynolds), who realises he’s living in a video game world. He teams up with game avatar Molotov Girl (Comer) – the game’s original architect who has had her creation taken away from her and will do anything to get control of it back –to save their world from being shut down.

Who stars in Free Guy?

Alongside Comer and Reynolds, Joe Keery plays Comer’s character’s best friend outside of the video game in the real world. Taika Waititi also stars as the video game’s publisher (essentially, the villain of the tale).

Watch the trailer for Free Guy