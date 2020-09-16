Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones just signed on for a lead movie role
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Calling all Normal People fans: here’s everything we know about Daisy Edgar-Jones’ next big project.
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal rescued lockdown for many people earlier this year. The pair of course played Marianne and Connell in BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel, Normal People. Both actors gave incredible performances, which led to fans around the nation obsessively watching the series in floods of tears and feeling major heartache for the two beloved characters.
It’s fair to say that, since then, Edgar-Jones and Mescal have become two of the most in-demand actors out there.
Mescal recently starred in Channel 5’s tense psychological thriller, The Deceived, which was penned by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee. He’s also landed a film role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, joining a cast that already boasts Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.
And now, Edgar-Jones next big move has been revealed.
Variety has confirmed that Edgar-Jones has signed on for the lead role in social thriller movie, Fresh. Details are very much still under wraps but we do know that the project is based on a script by Lauryn Kahn (Ibiza, The Other Guys) with Mimi Cave directing. Oscar-nominated Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice) and Kevin Messick will produce.
Edgar-Jones recently spoke about how she would like to take on a role that is different to her breakout part as Marianne so she can “keep learning”.
“I personally would just like to find another project that has such a wonderful team attached like this one [Normal People] and find a character that is maybe a little bit different from anything I’ve done before,” she said at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival. “Just to see how far I can learn and push myself over the next few years, because I learned so much on this job so I would like to keep learning on the next.”
Although the storyline for Fresh is yet to be revealed, the fact that it’s a “social thriller” movie certainly sounds like it’s a world away from Marianne’s university life in Dublin.
Images: Getty, BBC