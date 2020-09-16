Edgar-Jones recently spoke about how she would like to take on a role that is different to her breakout part as Marianne so she can “keep learning”.

“I personally would just like to find another project that has such a wonderful team attached like this one [Normal People] and find a character that is maybe a little bit different from anything I’ve done before,” she said at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival. “Just to see how far I can learn and push myself over the next few years, because I learned so much on this job so I would like to keep learning on the next.”

Although the storyline for Fresh is yet to be revealed, the fact that it’s a “social thriller” movie certainly sounds like it’s a world away from Marianne’s university life in Dublin.