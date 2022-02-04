As well as being the acclaimed (and beloved star) of Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich, Julia Roberts has got a couple of upcoming dramas that have us all in a frenzy of excitement. On top of leading the cast of Rumaan Alam’s Leave The World Behind alongside Mahershala Ali, Roberts will now be coming to the small screen in a whole different series – this time with more of a political twist.

Gaslit follows the true story of Martha Mitchell (Roberts), wife to Nixon’s loyal attorney general John Mitchell, who will be played by Sean Penn. The story grows to shocking heights when Martha becomes the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate – leading to major issues for both the president and her personal life. Here’s everything we know about Gaslit so far.

What will Gaslit be about? Based on the first season of the Slate podcast Slow Burn, Gaslit’s synopsis underlines it as “a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down.” The story – which is unlike anything we’ve seen previously on Watergate due to its female-centric plotline – will follow Martha Mitchell as she deals with the repercussions of going not only against a political system she once believed in, but also her marriage. Although John Mitchell, the attorney general, was Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend, the drama will also explore how he had to choose between Martha, his beloved yet outspoken wife, and the president.

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in Gaslit.

Who will star in Gaslit? As well as Roberts leading the cast as Martha and Penn as John Mitchell, the pair will be joined by Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens who will star as John Dean, a hotshot administration lawyer dragged into the coverup. Dean will be thrust into the spotlight with his “acerbic, whip-smart” wife Mo, played by Glow’s Betty Gilpin. Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) will also star as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) as Marty Mitchell.

Sean Penn stars as attorney general John Mitchell in Gaslit.

Is there a trailer for Gaslit? There sure is and be prepared for 70s glamour and a lot of drama. Oh, and one hell of a make-up transformation on Penn’s part. You can watch the trailer here:

What has been said about Gaslit? Gaslit’s showrunner Robbie Pickering has said that “Gaslit is the Watergate story you’ve never heard before.” He adds: “At the center of the show is Martha Mitchell (Roberts), an unlikely whistleblower who is the first person to bust the whole scandal wide open and ultimately becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part by her own beloved husband, attorney general John Mitchell (Penn). “The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period. “I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Sam Esmail told reporters at the show’s Television Critics Association press tour panel: “I don’t think it’s a mistake the women who played such an instrumental role in this scandal were ignored and silenced. I think it’s by design. That’s the perspective shift this story takes on.” Gilpin also added: “At the same time, it’s not a girlboss overcorrection history rewrite. I don’t like it when all of a sudden there’s an overcorrect to just give women all the answers. “They’re still women in 1972 struggling with the obstacles that women of the time dealt with.”

When and where will Gaslit be available to watch? Gaslit will premiere on 24 April on Starz while a UK release date and streamer is yet to be confirmed. Watch this space for updates.

