There are certain actors who, when you pair them together, create pure magic on screen. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, for example, are masters of this cinematic alchemy, as are Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan – and let’s not forget the likes of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, and Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. Now, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are joining the ranks of cinema’s electric on-screen duos, as they embark on their third project together. And, this time, it’s a romcom. Be still our beating hearts.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Ghosted. What’s Ghosted about? When Cole goes on a genuinely excellent first date with the enigmatic Sadie, he falls head over heels for her… until she ghosts him, that is. Unable to believe that their chemistry was all in his mind, he then makes the (Joe Goldberg-inspired, perhaps) decision to follow her to London and surprise her at her place of work. Hmm. Thankfully, it turns out that Sadie had a very good reason for dodging Cole’s texts and she does like him after all. Not so thankfully, though, is the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent – and it’s not long before a hapless Cole is swept away on an international adventure to save the world. Watch the trailer for Ghosted below:

“You got me kidnapped and tortured, all after one date,” exclaims Cole at one point in the trailer. “You’re the one who flew to London,” points out Sadie, more than fairly. “It was a romantic gesture!” Maybe this little lesson will teach Cole a thing or two about the very distinct line between what can be considered ‘romantic’ as opposed to… well, borderline obsessive. Who stars in Ghosted? Evans takes on the role of salt-of-the-earth Cole, while de Armas stars opposite him as Sadie.

Adrian Brody, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan also star in the thrilling romcom. Who is working behind-the-scenes on Ghosted? Ghosted sounds promising enough a watch already, but it’s important to know that the story comes from the brilliant minds of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick – aka the duo best known for writing the wickedly funny Deadpool and Zombieland movies.

Chris Evans stars as a hapless love interest in Ghosted.

The film is helmed by Dexter Fletcher, aka the director of Eddie The Eagle and The Rocketman (and star of Press Gang). So, yes, it’s all in very good hands. When and where can we watch Ghosted? Ghosted will become available to stream via Apple TV+ on 21 April. Will you be watching?

