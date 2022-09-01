Content warning: this article discusses sexual assault, which readers may find distressing. While this year’s true crime output has been consistently excellent – and chilling – so far, our beloved dramas and documentaries are only set to get creepier as the year draws to a close. As well as marking our calendars for upcoming drama A Friend Of The Family, Disney+’s Candy and Netflix’s Devil In Ohio, there’s another new true crime film that should definitely be on your radar.

Girl In The Box looks set to give a whole new meaning to the term ‘terrifying’, with the case that the film is based enough to give you nightmares. Airing later in September, it is described as a “dark psychological drama”. As the synopsis states: “In the spring of 1977, 22-year-old Colleen Stan is hitchhiking to California when she accepts a ride from a young married couple, Cameron and Janice Hooker.”

Zane Holtz stars in Paramount+'s Girl In The Box.

Cameron’s obsession with S&M, bondage and entrapment manifests itself when he chooses Colleen to “fulfil his fantasy”. As per the synopsis: “Kidnapped at knifepoint, Colleen will spend the next seven years imprisoned for up to 23 hours a day in a coffin-size box beneath the Hookers’ bed. When not incarcerated, she works as the Hookers’ slave and child-minder as she is drawn into a bizarre and complex world of obsession and fantasy.” Like we said, it sounds more than disturbing, but in the same vein as other dramas like The Staircase, we’re sure that the story will provide audiences with further context about a troubling real-life case. The film stars Addison Timlin (Californication), Zane Holtz (The Perks Of Being A Wallflower) and Zelda Williams (Shrimp), daughter of late actor and comedian Robin Williams.

Girl In The Box airs exclusively on Paramount+ this September.

While the movie may be the stuff of nightmares, Paramount+ is also releasing an exclusive two-part documentary that will explore the case from the point of kidnapping survivor, Colleen, herself. Girl In The Box: The True Story will tell the story of her seven-year ordeal and will discuss how Colleen was brainwashed and tortured. It will also explore how when she eventually took the stand at her kidnappers’ trial, she found herself portrayed as a willing participant and how the nightmare she thought she had escaped continued long after her escape.

Colleen Stan.

In the documentary, we’ll also get some valuable insight into how Colleen managed to rebuild her life after the devastating events and how she leaned on faith and family in order to reclaim her identity. The remarkable true case is prime fodder for films and TV shows, but we’re certain the documentary will give valuable personal insight and firsthand accounts of Colleen’s own experiences. We’re sure it’ll make for an unmissable watch. Girl In The Box and Girl In The Box: The True Story will premiere on Paramount+ on Monday 19 September.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy