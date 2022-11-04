Glass Onion is finally coming to Netflix, and we are so excited about it

If there’s one thing we love, it’s a juicy murder mystery. If there’s one thing we love more than that, it’s a juicy murder mystery set on a luxury private island. And, if we’re being really greedy, we especially love that juicy murder mystery to feature a star-studded cast, too. Can you believe, then, that we’ve managed to find a film which ticks all of those boxes and then some? Get ready for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – which, very happily, will be dropping on Netflix this winter.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Kate Hudson as Birdie and Jessica Henwick as Peg

Here’s what you need to know about the new film. What’s the plot of Glass Onion? When tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island, everyone is excited to get some sun, sea, sex (probably) and sand. But, when someone turns up dead, the legendary Detective Benoit Blanc – whom fans will undoubtedly remember (if only for his Southern accent) from the first Knives Out movie – is put on the case. Watch the trailer for Glass Onion below:

Who stars in Glass Onion? Daniel Craig is, of course, reprising his role as the razor-sharp Benoit Blanc, and he’s being joined by a whole host of famous faces. Think Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Hugh Grant, Serena Williams, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, and the late and great Angela Lansbury. And do you know what? That’s not even everyone on the cast list. When we say this film is star-studded, we mean it! Why is it called Glass Onion? According to Netflix fan site Tudum, the title pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name.

Why? Well, the idea of “glass” came to director Rian Johnson in the context of landing on “an overwrought metaphor” for Craig’s detective Blanc, so he whipped out Spotify and started scrolling. “I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word glass,”Johnson said. “The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’” Can Glass Onion ever hope to live up to the OG Knives Out? Expectations for Glass Onion are sky-high, thanks to the bar set by its Oscar-nominated predecessor, Knives Out.

Janelle Monae as Andi in Glass Onion.

“I’ve spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I’m not afraid of [meeting those high standards],” Craig recently told Collider, referring to his time as James Bond. “If you’ve got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it. Rian’s a genius writer and doesn’t want to repeat [himself]. Neither do we want to let people down; we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one.” When does Glass Onion hit Netflix? Anyone else already dusting off their magnifying glass, picking mothballs off their favourite deerstalker hat, and counting down the days? We feel you. Thankfully, we don’t have too long to wait for this one, as the murder mystery will become available for streaming from 23 December.

