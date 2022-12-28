Why Benoit Blanc is the male protagonist the mystery genre desperately needs

The film centres around Miles Bron, an egotistical and insufferable tech-bro-billionaire (cough Musk, cough Zuckerberg) who invites his closest friends (whom he refers to as “disruptors”) to a private Greek island for a murder-mystery themed getaway. Joining him are politician Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), designer and former supermodel Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), Twitch streamer and men’s rights activist Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), Duke’s underestimated younger girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline) and scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr). Rounding out the group is Cassandra Brand (Janelle Monáe), who had the original idea for Bron’s company Alpha but was pushed out by him and his lawyers.

Benoit Blanc is ‘accidentally’ invited on this trip, despite not knowing the group personally, to play along with the murder mystery. But all is not what it seems. Or rather, it’s exactly what it seems.

As you’ve probably gathered by now, I’m a fan of Knives Out and Glass Onion. Not just because of the high camp (although that does help), but because of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc. In Glass Onion, we get a short cameo from Hugh Grant, who plays ‘Philip’. Philip lives with Benoit, as we see him open the door to their home. Despite this, some viewers still couldn’t wrap their heads around Benoit’s queerness. And so director Rian Johnson was forced to explicitly confirm, telling Insider: “Yes, he obviously is [gay]. And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with [than Hugh Grant].”