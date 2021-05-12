Paul Mescal may be a relative newbie on the scene, but his earnest portrayal of Connell in the standout, coming-of-age drama, Normal People, not only won him Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award nominations, but it has also earned him more time on our screens.

Now, Mescal is set to star alongside Emily Watson in God’s Creatures, a BBC film that’s being billed as a psychological thriller. Although details are still emerging, the feature is said to centre around a mother and son whose big secrets throw their small Irish fishing town into turmoil. The screenplay by Shane Crowley (True North) is based on a story he previously co-wrote with one of the film’s producers Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Lady Macbeth).