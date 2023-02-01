Good Luck To You, Leo Grande star Daryl McCormack on his first major award nomination
Helen Bownass
As he’s nominated for an EE Bafta rising star award, Daryl McCormack talks about his fear of failure and the app that sends him to sleep.
From Emma Thompson to Sharon Horgan, 2022 saw Daryl McCormack take on some of the most formidable acting talent from the UK and Ireland and totally hold his own, every time.
There was the brilliant dark comedy Bad Sisters (on Apple TV+) created by and starring Horgan, Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Green and Eva Birthistle about five sisters trying to kill an abusive husband (Claes Bang). McCormack plays Matt, one of two brothers investigating the insurance payout the family is trying to claim.
He also went head-to-head with Dame Emma in the endearing and sexy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, a film about a middle-aged woman (Thompson) who hires a younger sex worker (McCormack). The Irish-born actor’s Leo is charismatic, accepting and full of realism.
Next up he’ll take the lead alongside His Dark Materials star Ruth Wilson in the upcoming BBC gothic thriller The Woman In The Wall, about a woman who wakes up one morning to find a corpse in her home. But before that, he’ll head to the Baftas with Naomi Ackie, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Sheila Atim as they are all nominated for the EE Bafta rising star award – yet again McCormack will be standing up with a plethora of powerful and talented women, something we love to see. As well as a nomination for Leading Actor alongside Paul Mescal, Collin Farrell and Brendan Fraser.
Read on for McCormack’s answer to our quick-fire questions about his EE Bafta rising star nomination and the experiences that have shaped him on the way there.
Winning the EE Bafta rising star award would mean….
That the work I’ve done this year has resonated with a wider audience and that would mean the world.
The thing I’m most looking forward to in 2023 is…
Moving to New York.
I’m terrified of…
Failing in my acting career and having to resort to reality TV.
As an actor I always…
Choose roles that put me out of my comfort zone.
The nicest thing anyone has ever said to me is…
That I’ve inspired them.
My favourite meal of the day is…
Breakfast.
The film I’ve watched the most is…
I rarely watch films more than once. But I’ve seen Everything Everywhere All At Once three times. That could be a record.
My bed is…
So comfy.
I couldn’t get through a day without…
Listening to music. Usually it’s five songs on repeat.
The film that has had the most impact on me is…
Silver Linings Playbook.
The person who makes me laugh more than any other human is…
My friend Terence. We laugh constantly together.
My star sign…
Is Aquarius.
I’d love to see the film industry…
Continue to champion/support emerging filmmakers and their projects.
The website or app I use the most is….
An app called Rainy Mood (an app with rain sounds to help sleep and study).
Images: Joseph Sinclair; Lionsgate; Apple TV+