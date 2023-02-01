Good Luck To You, Leo Grande star Daryl McCormack on his first major award nomination

From Emma Thompson to Sharon Horgan, 2022 saw Daryl McCormack take on some of the most formidable acting talent from the UK and Ireland and totally hold his own, every time.

There was the brilliant dark comedy Bad Sisters (on Apple TV+) created by and starring Horgan, Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Green and Eva Birthistle about five sisters trying to kill an abusive husband (Claes Bang). McCormack plays Matt, one of two brothers investigating the insurance payout the family is trying to claim.

He also went head-to-head with Dame Emma in the endearing and sexy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, a film about a middle-aged woman (Thompson) who hires a younger sex worker (McCormack). The Irish-born actor’s Leo is charismatic, accepting and full of realism.